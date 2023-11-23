The fight between Ferrari and Mercedes

With the title games definitively closed for several races, attention has shifted to the fight for second place in the Constructors’ World Championship featuring Ferrari and Mercedes. With one race remaining in the championship, the two teams who should have fought Red Bull (but were dominated by them) are separated by four points. An advantage for the Brackley team, but the Scuderia has the potential to overtake its rivals and take the satisfaction – however fleeting – of finishing in second place, also because Abu Dhabi is a track where the engine counts in the first part, while there there are many slow corners where traction (another strong point of the SF-23) is important. Mercedes is instead focusing on the experience of Lewis Hamilton and counting on the best George Russell, among the drivers who have most disappointed expectations, at least considering the top teams.

Russell’s words

“We are excited about the close challenge that awaits us with Ferrari. I prefer to lead rather than chase in the standings, even though the four-point lead isn’t a lot. Ferrari was very competitive on this track last year, but this year there have been many variables and it is not easy to predict the performance of the cars“, commented the Briton at the press conference in Abu Dhabi.

“Ferrari is almost always competitive in qualifying, so we expect it to be competitive at this circuit too, but Sunday will be different. As for Mercedes, we have never optimized all the potential available to us, not everything has always gone smoothly. Luck has nothing to do with it, we must first think about improving the car and then fate will also help us. This year I thought I would improve on last year’s good performance, in which together with the team we had often always been among the top five positions. I finished in the top-5 more than any other driver (19 out of 22 GPs, ed.)we need to understand why this year was different, but we also had Aston Martin and McLaren to contend with“.

“This year we had a good pace in certain circumstances, but then in the race we never achieved the results we deserved and we need to understand why“, concluded the Mercedes driver. “We are approaching the winter break with better preparation than we have had in previous years: let’s see what we can achieve in 2024“.