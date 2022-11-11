The outcome of the qualifications of the Grand Prix of Brazil for George Russellwhich for the Interlagos Sprint Race will start from 3rd place on the starting grid. More than for the result itself, far from surprising for Mercedes – as opposed to the historic pole position signed by Kevin Magnussen – the Englishman has to thank the weather conditions that occurred in Sao Paulo, and which allowed him to remain at the top of the league despite the mistake made in the opening bars of the Q3.

After the first timed attempt, which ended precisely in third position, Russell lost control of his W13, ending up off the track and silting up at the exit of turn 4. Due to this episode, the Race Direction decided to suspend the session, doing so at a time when the intensity of the rain was increasing. At that point, with track conditions automatically becoming more complex due to wet conditions, no other rider was able to improve even after qualifying resumed, with the Briton not losing the second row.

A particular result therefore for the number 63, which analyzed what happened as follows: “I felt mixed emotions in that session – explained the former Williams – Q3 was a unique experience: we were among the last cars on the track and, as the lap progressed, the rain fell harder and harder, and the last corner was much wetter than the previous lap. In the next one I lost the car at turn 4 and I have broken headrest, thanks to the fact that I moved the helmet a lot; then I tried to do a 360 and ended up with the rear tires in the gravel, and it wasn’t my best decision. There’s a lot of gravel, and the guys will have to take the car apart to get it all out, then we hope that everything goes well. Be that as it may, P3 is a good starting position for tomorrow, and I have to give my sincere congratulations to Kevin and Haas for pole. These kinds of unexpected results are exactly what makes sport so special ”. George Russell a year ago only came close to such a feat, finishing second in Qualifying at Spa behind Max Verstappen, but ahead of Lewis Hamilton, despite having the modest Williams at the time.