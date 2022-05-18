Still in the top-5 in the first five races, George Russell is one of the surprises of the beginning of the season. Of course, everyone had seen the qualities of the former Williams, but seeing him lead Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ standings by 23 points is a result that hardly anyone expected.

Mr. Saturday he is good at driving on problems. And Mercedes has many problems. One among all: the porpoising, those high-speed jumps that so far have forced the team to ‘raise’ the W13, thus losing performance. The Brit is confident in the team’s abilities, but he wanted to comment on his car in harsher tones than those used by his team principal Toto Wolff, who defined it (as he had done with other cars that preceded it). a diva: “We always knew we had a fast car, but I wouldn’t take Miami on Fridays (where he finished PL2 in first position, ed.) as a reference, as it was an abnormal session and we ourselves can’t understand why we went so fast“Russell told reporters. “Lewis did a better job than mine in qualifying, but he did better on Friday, while the others improved by over a second. I think my race pace was two tenths slower than Leclerc on Friday, and in the race he was back at least half a second, if not more. In the end the race didn’t go so badly, but it certainly didn’t go very well. Didoto call the car ‘diva’? I think it is an understatement, because it is an absolutely unpredictable car. When we suffer from porpoising cornering, driving it is hell“.