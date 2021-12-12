The behavior of the Race Direction did not go down to George Russell, which evidently is already in the Mercedes climate. In fact, the British defined what happened in the final stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as unacceptable, with race director Michael Masi who first arranged the Safety Car for Nicholas Latifi’s accident, then allowed the lapped drivers to double. The problem is that not all of these drivers did, but only those who were physically positioned between Lewis’ cars Hamilton and Max Verstappen, with the consequence that in the restart the Dutchman had an easy game to overcome the Mercedes ace.

Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season and I have nothing but huge respect for him, but what just happened is absolutely unacceptable. I cannot believe what we’ve just seen. – George Russell (@ GeorgeRussell63) December 12, 2021

“This is unacceptable“Wrote Russell on Twitter even using capital letters, as if to shout. “Max is an absolutely fantastic driver who has had an incredible season. I have nothing but respect for him, but what happened is absolutely unacceptable. I can’t believe what we just saw“.