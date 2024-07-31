by VALERIO BARRETTA

W15 underweight, Mercedes investigates

After Friday at Spa-Francorchamps, whoever told Toto Wolff that his Mercedes would have crossed the finish line in first and second position in the Grand Prix would have been considered crazy by the Austrian. Instead the 1-2 arrived, but Wolff left the track with a bittersweet feeling anyway, because the stewards disqualified George Russellwho drove a car while 1.5 kg underweight.

Mercedes has accepted the verdict and the procedures used by the FIA ​​but is still investigating why such a gross miscalculation was made. Chief race engineer Andrew Shovlin suspects that the wear on the bottom of Russell’s W15 contributed to his car being underweight. But, precisely, we are talking about a contribution: it is more correct to speak of a sum of factors.

Shovlin’s words

“At this moment we are trying to understand exactly what happened.. It’s largely about getting the weights of all the different components. The car can lose a lot of weight during the race. Thewear of tires, road, brakes and oil. The riders themselves can lose a lot of weight and in this race in particular George lost a lot of it“, this is the comment of the British. “The cars started the race with the same weight. Lewis and George were both weighed after qualifying and the difference between the cars was within 500 grams. George’s was the only one to have the problem and that’s because thetire wear was much higher, and it seems we lost more material in the bottom area. We will collect all the data and evaluate how to refine our processes, because it is clear that we do not want this to happen in the future.”.

Shovlin also doesn’t believe Russell gained much from a car that (according to Mercedes) lost weight faster than normal: “In terms of pace at the start of the race, it is zero, because George’s car and Lewis’s car started the race with the same weight. Since George’s car lost weight faster than Lewis’s car over the course of the race, there is an associated gain, but it is a matter of hundredths of a second per lap. It is a very small value, because when you are talking about quantities like one or two kilos, it does not correspond to a lot of lap time.”.