Red Bull ahead, balance behind

There are five drivers from three different teams in just three tenths, from Charles Leclerc’s third position to Lewis Hamilton’s seventh. This was said by qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix, which they gave away show among the big names from start to finish, with twists and turns in the charts over and over again. In Q3, however, there was certification of how – at least for the moment – the two Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are out of competition. The superiority of the RB19s is too evident, despite the doubt left in the minds of many by Charles Leclerc’s failed second attempt. But if in view of the race the first two positions risk appearing quite armored – barring twists that are always possible – the real show is for the last step of the podium. The Ferraris start up front but seem less solid on race pace, Alonso’s Aston Martin is fifth but appears potentially more solid on long runs, and then there are the two Mercedes.

Black-Silver Hope

The silver arrows appeared scattered between testing and free practice on Friday. Instead they seem to have limited the damage, even if they find themselves shooting in the third and fourth row, with George Russell ahead of Lewis Hamilton on the grid. It is obvious that this is not the dream placement for either of the two British drivers, but at the moment we need to make a virtue of necessity. The good news, however, is that potentially the third place is within reach of both W14sas #63 pointed out to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 UK: “There are certainly positive signs, but we still have a lot to improve Russell commented. I don’t think there will be any major changes [in ottica gara]. I think we can fight for third position. In the last four years Ferrari have always been very strong in qualifying but struggled a bit more in the race, so I’m relatively happy not to be so far behind them.”.

Open challenge

Paradoxically, what worries Russell the most is therefore l‘Aston Martin by Alonso: “Fernando is probably a dark horse compared to Ferrari, but he had great race pace in testing, so I think it will be a good fight for third place. It’s just a pity that Red Bull are a bit too far ahead for now“. Turning back the clock to a week ago, Russell also explained the performance evolution of the Mercedes W14 between testing, free practice and qualifying: “Friday was a bit of a shock for us, because we didn’t know why we had lost so much in terms of performance – acknowledged the former Williams driver – but we made some changes that exceeded our expectations, so that’s a good thing. After winter testing at the end this is probably where we expected to be. We spent three quarters of last year fixing issues and now I feel that We have a pleasant car to drive. Now we can focus on increasing downforce and performance, which is what the team has been doing for a long time.”he concluded.