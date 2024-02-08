The Gladiator takes the Ariston. Russell Crowe brings his music to Sanremo and in the unreleased (for Italy) crooner version he sings his 'Let the light shine' feat Marcia Hines accompanied by his band. The reception is warm: the audience shouts 'Russell! Russell!'. After the performance, the New Zealand actor has a chat with Amadeus, who asks him if it's easy for him to slip in and out of his characters' shoes. “When I was younger it was more complicated to break out of character – he says – Whatever our job, if we're passionate about it, it comes home with us. When we get older, however, we manage to protect ourselves, this happens with experience”.

Then Amadeus doesn't miss the opportunity to have the actor say in Italian the phrase from Gladiator that made him famous: “'On my signal unleash hell!'”, says Crowe, making the audience explode. But the highlight of the performance occurs when Teresa Mannino enters the scene, whom the actor greets warmly. “Big stars often have an Italian relative. We discovered that you have one too”, the Sicilian comedian tells him. “Even if you don't have a surname that recalls Italy, like I know, DiCaprio…”. “O Travolta”, he interrupts her, also miming the famous qua qua qua dance. And looking at the audience he mouths: “What that fuck!” ('What the f..!'), with a clear reference to the controversy over John Travolta's performance last night at the Ariston. Amadeus laughs heartily and exchanges high fives with the guest. Ovation.