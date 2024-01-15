Russell Crowe arrives in the Ariston arena (more than twenty years after his first performance in Sanremo in 2001) with an 'unusual' performance that will make viewers dance and sing accompanied by his band. This morning's announcement during 'Viva Rai2!' the daily broadcast hosted by Fiorello. The appointment with Russell Crowe, this time as a musician and not as an award-winning actor, is for Thursday 8 February 2024 on the third evening of the Italian Song Festival.

''Hello Amadeus, hello Fiorello, I am very happy with the invitation to the Sanremo festival and I can't wait to join you – says the former Gladiator in a video message – I can't wait to come to Italy because I discovered that I am also of Italian origins, precisely from Ascoli Piceno. What connects me to Italy, I now know for sure, is a blood bond. See you soon, bye Amadeus, bye Italy, at my signal unleash hell!'', concluded Crowe who was already a guest at Sanremo in 2001, in the festival hosted by Raffaella Carrà, in the wake of the success of the film 'Gladiator '.