Russell Crowe on Gladiator: ‘The script was rubbish’

Russell Crowe has revealed that he has thought several times about leaving the set de Gladiatorthe film that consecrated its worldwide success.

In an interview with The Ryan Tubridy Showin fact, the actor has literally demolished the script of the film directed by Ridley Scott.

“Gladiator it was my 20th film or something, so I was confident in myself and my abilities as a lead. What I wasn’t sure about was the world around me,” said the interpreter.

Then, the shocking declaration: “At the base of what we were doing there was a great concept, but the script was rubbish. Absolute rubbish.”

“The energy of what we were doing was very fragmented. A couple of times I thought my best option was to get on a plane and get out of there. It was my constant conversations with Ridley that gave me a certain amount of confidence.”

In fact, Russell Crowe revealed that things changed when the script was revised: “We started eliminating everything that was not needed. And two weeks before filming, there were 21 pages left. Ridley then told me ‘We have to move forward, have faith and we will be able to solve this mess’. And so it was.”