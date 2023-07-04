The actor Russell Crowe, Originally from New Zealand, known worldwide for films like ‘Gladiator’, he had an encounter with the international press and confesses that he is tired of always being asked the same questions.

Russell Crowe says he’s sick of being asked about ‘Gladiator 2’, because it will not be part of this project and it is final. This was revealed at his recent appearance at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.

Then, jokingly, Russell Crowe says that “they should pay him every time they make him talk about the same subject”, because according to him “Máximo Décimo Meridio has been left behind forever.

This is how Russell Crowe looked at 52 years of age, when he filmed ‘Gladiator’. Internet photo

About ‘Gladiator’, then Russell Crowe, who is also a singer, also mentioned that this movie meant a lot to him in his personal and professional life, “I admit a certain nuance of jealousy, because it reminds me of when I was younger.”

Russell Crowe is remembered for his performance in other Hollywood films in which he has starred, including ‘Proof of life’ and ‘Robbin Hood’to name a few, but the one that has definitely marked him as an actor is ‘Gladiator’.

‘Gladiator’ is an epic peplum action film directed by Ridley Scott, screened from 2000 to 2001, and also starred Joaquin Phoenix and Connie Nielsen.

Russell Crowe plays Máximo Décimo Meridio in ‘Gladiator’, a loyal general in the army of the Roman Empire who is betrayed by Commodus, the ambitious son of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, who has murdered his father and seized the throne.

The filming of ‘Gladiator 2’ is still in development and images of the set are occasionally published on social networks, but it is unknown who will act and what its release date would be.

Russell Crowe today. Instagram photo

