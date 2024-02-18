Actor Russell Crowe, 59 years oldbroke his legs during the filming of the movie 'Robin Hood', But he realized this ten years later, he says in an interview with PEOPLE magazine.

Russell Crowe filmed the 2010 film 'Robin Hood' and remembers that he had to jump onto a ground 'hard as a rock' without the surface being prepared for the scene, then he had the accident that he realized years later.

'I jumped onto uneven ground as hard as a rock. “We should have prepared the ground and buried a platform, but we were in a hurry to get the shot with the light getting dimmer,” Russell Crowe mentions in the interview.

The scene in which Russell Crowe would have broken her legs comes to her mind as if it had happened days ago and ten years separate her: “With hundreds of extras around, arrows flying and burning pots setting the castle on fire, there was no way out. As I jumped, I remember I thought, 'This is going to hurt.'”

Russell Crowe He mentions that his heels touched the ground first, and he felt like an electric shock ran through his body: “there were weeks later when walking was a challenge.”

Russell Crowe never spoke to the production and continued working. Ten years later he sought medical help when he felt strange pains in his lower legs, then he noticed the fracture, he says in the same interview.

After feeling discomfort throughout his body, mainly in his legs, Russell Crowe underwent MRI scans and x-rays and was surprised when the doctor looked at the images and asked him when he had broken his legs.

Russell Crowe, star of the film 'Robin Hood'. Instagram image

'Apparently I could see the remains of fractures in both shins. To refresh my memory, she said, 'Would it have been maybe 10 years ago?'” he replied. Russell Crowe to the doctor.

Russell Crowe He immediately remembered the scene he did for the movie 'Robin Hood', ten years ago, and realized that, undoubtedly, at that moment his leg fracture would have occurred, which over the years did not bother him, but until recently.

“Apparently I finished that movie with two broken legs. All by art. No cast, no splints, no painkillers, I just kept working and over time they healed themselves,” he says Russell Crowe to PEOPLE'.

Russell CroweFrom Wellington, North Island, New Zealand, and star of films like 'Gladiator' and 'American Gangster', believes that the year off he took between 'Robin Hood' and 'Man of Steel' helped his recovery.

