The Mercedes team principal had already announced it before the ‘Grand Prix’ in Spa: “We have decided on the 2022 pilot training“. But Toto Wolff has repeatedly specified that no choice would be made if the loser of the duel between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell had not found his way into Formula 1. So, the future of both has been put in black and white. Kimi Raikkonen’s retirement and the clouds over Antonio Giovinazzi’s future paved the way for Bottas to pass through Alfa Romeo and Russell’s simultaneous promotion to Mercedes. Market scenario that Wolff will probably announce in Monza or in the following days, certainly not in the Zandvoort weekend.

“As I said, I’m not going to sit here and lie to you. Just before Spa, I was verbally told where I will be racing in 2022. The truth is that I cannot announce anything, but I am aware of my future“Said Russell at the Dutch Grand Prix press conference. For his part, Bottas confirmed that he has no news to give in this weekend when Mercedes is playing a lot in the fight at Red Bull. But he knows his future too, and over the course of this week, he’s been playing with fans in an Instagram story in which he showed a pen on a paper, as if to say ‘I signed the contract‘, obviously without specifying with which team.

But Russell realized that everyone knows his future. And somehow he seems to be talking about it, paying homage to Lewis Hamilton: “As I said, I have enormous respect for him and his accomplishments. I saw him work incredibly hard with engineers when I was at Mercedes as a junior driver – he doesn’t just rely on his immense natural talent. He works there, goes further, tries to find more speed. Any rider wants the opportunity to compete with the best and learn from them, and this would be an incredible opportunity. Lewis is the greatest of all time and it would be a huge chance for me to have him as a teammate“.