George Russell did not go down on the final of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which crowned Max Verstappen as the 2021 Formula 1 World Champion.

In Yas Marina the Williams driver retired during the race, so he saw everything from his garage TV on how the Dutchman managed to beat Lewis Hamilton in the last lap.

Russell, who will be team mate of the latter in Mercedes from next year, did not like the management of the usual Michael Masi, who once again manages to make people argue with controversial racing decisions.

“Max is absolutely a fantastic driver who has had an incredible season and for whom I have great respect,” writes the Englishman on Twitter.

“But what happened is absolutely unacceptable, I can’t believe what we saw.”

On the other hand, Russell refers to the episode that happened 5 laps from the end, when his colleague Nicholas Latifi crashed.

The Safety Car entered and Red Bull called Verstappen for a tire change, Mercedes continued. The doubters got in the way, requests of various kinds began from the walls.

Masi did not opt ​​to display the red flag and chose to split the cars that were between Hamilton and Verstappen just before the restart in the last lap.

And Max made the most of the new soft tires to get the better of his rival. And one would think that the controversy has just begun …