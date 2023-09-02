Russell in the second row

In the collective enthusiasm of the Ferrari people for the pole position of Carlos Sainz and for the 3rd place of Charles Leclerc, who finished behind the reigning champion Max Verstappen, another excellent performance like that of George Russell. While his teammate Lewis Hamilton will start from eighth position, immediately behind Piastri and also behind the Williams of Alex Albon, the #63 in the Mercedes will start from the second row, and therefore in fourth place.

The foundations of Monza performance

A positive result for the Englishman, who can in fact be considered as one of the candidates to conquer the podium for tomorrow’s race: “In this new qualifying format you need to be dynamic when switching from one compound to another, and I think today we have done a good job of management – commented – the engineers did a great job overnight and we started to work this morning, and I can say that I was feeling more comfortable in the car. With the softer compounds that Pirelli have brought here, I think there is an opportunity to set up more aggressively for qualifying or to favor the race pace a bit more. We made the latter choice, so I hope it bears fruit tomorrow. We always talk about wake, but it’s always a double-edged sword; I chose clean air in every run and today it worked fine. Overall, however, it was a session that demonstrates how necessary it is to pay attention to every detail in F1: in Q1 I didn’t put the tire in the right window and I finished 13th, while in Q3 we finished fourth. Now we focus on the race and I hope to be able to fight for the podium”.

Tomorrow’s goal

Russell therefore believes he can finish in the top three at Monza, as he was able to reiterate to the microphones of Sky Sports F1: “I think I will be able to fight for the podium Tomorrow – he confirmed – we have the race pace, but the difficulty is that the tire degradation here is not so strong. At Monza there’s a very small rear wing and slipstream doesn’t make a difference, and even if you’re faster it’s difficult to overtake. In any case I will push, and if there is an opportunity I will try to take it”.