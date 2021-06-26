Eight thousandths of a second. That would have been enough for George Russell to access the Q3 of the gran Styrian prize and play for a place on the grid in the top ten. The Williams English driver, who will start from eleventh position tomorrow, is very satisfied with the result obtained in the tests and hopes that tomorrow’s race will be able to reserve him. the first seasonal points. “The goal was to be in the top ten, but we are happy to have come so close”, said Russell, who pointed out how the Grove team is working in unison for “Raise the pace of the race”. On tomorrow’s race, as reported by the site RaceFans.net, the British driver said it will not be easy to keep up “Ricciardo, Sainz and Vettel, but we aim to bring home the first points of the season”.

“We have found a set-up that could allow us to significantly improve the race pace. Tomorrow’s race and the next ones will tell us if the changes made to the set-up [della nostra monoposto] they are really effective “, explained Russell, convinced that at the Red Bull Ring the goal is points “Within our reach. The feeling with the car makes me feel more serene ahead of the race and so far everything has gone well “added the pilot born in King’s Lynn. Which draws a positive balance also on Friday: “[Al Red Bull Ring] they have been our best PL1 and PL2 since the beginning of the season. We’ll see if we can translate the good things we have done up to this point into a placement with points. I repeat: the car seems very fit, we believe we can do a good race “.