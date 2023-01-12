George Russell has had an excellent debut year at Mercedes. He managed to score 25 points more than teammate Lewis Hamilton. Two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen sees Russell continuing this line. According to De Finn, Russell is able to stay ahead of Hamilton and the young Briton is even a potential world champion.

We hoped ahead of the 2022 season that Russell would be able to put up more opposition than Bottas had in previous years. Russell has more than fulfilled that wish. After three years of lagging at the back of the field at Williams, Russell is adapting perfectly to Mercedes despite a violently bouncing car.

Russell can stay ahead of Hamilton

In the end, Russell finished on the podium eight times, including his first win at the Brazilian GP. Hakkinen enjoyed Russell’s performance at Interlagos. “What he did in Brazil, it was brilliant. The team has improved the car a lot so that they can win races. Can he continue this trend?’ Hakkinen wondered in an interview with TopGear.

‘If he [dat] if with the experience he now has at Mercedes and in Formula 1 in general, he can stay for Lewis. It’s really impressive, because Lewis is great. A great personality and a great driver. If George can stand for it, I think England will say “Wow, what a driver we have,” said the former Finnish driver.

Russell is a potential world champion

Basically, Russell did more than what was asked of him in 2022. He got the nickname mr. consistency because, with the exception of his retirement in England, he finished the first sixteen races in the top five, seven of which on the podium. The question now is; in which areas can Russell still improve? According to Hakkinen, that’s a lot of details.

“The list is incredibly long when you start fine-tuning every aspect of a driver, but he’s had a very long career. Think of karting and all the others [race]categories. His knowledge about data, his skills in handling the car in extreme situations… I am sure he has the potential to become a great driver, potentially even world champion.”