About George Russell there were many who bet on it. And he has shown that he has the talent to repay the trust with the splendid victory at Interlagos, which came to seal a great season, the first really among the “big” of Formula 1. On the other hand, since the first day the Briton has hinted that he has a talent apart: just over five years have passed since November 10, 2017when a 19 year old with childish features set foot for the first time in the cockpit of the Force India in a race weekend.

Russell, fresh GP3 champion (he would repeat the following year in F2) impressed with his speed of learning and speed on the track, finishing his first free practice session in 12th place, less than six tenths from Esteban Ocon, titular driver. Here are some photos of that exciting debut that Russell has just replaced with another sweet memory.