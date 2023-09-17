British police are calling on victims of sexual violence to come forward following the allegations against comedian Russell Brand. Several women claim that he raped or assaulted them, including someone who was 16 years old at the time and says that he had a driver pick her up from school. Brand performed on Saturday evening and received a standing ovation that lasted several minutes.

The police have not yet received any reports about the comedian, a spokesperson said in a statement. She has seen the reports about Brand. “If anyone believes they have been a victim of sexual violence, no matter how long ago, we encourage you to get in touch.”

Although Brand (48) became world news on Saturday afternoon because of the allegations, he performed as planned in the evening for a sold-out theater with 2,000 people in London. He arrived an hour late, saw BBC News on the spot. In his own words because of a traffic jam.

“I really appreciate your support, I love you,” he said once on stage. “I want to do a fantastic show for you. I have a lot I want to talk to you about. Of course, there are also things that I absolutely cannot talk about and I assume you understand that.”

"I really appreciate your support, I love you," he said once on stage. "I want to do a fantastic show for you. I have a lot I want to talk to you about. Of course, there are also things that I absolutely cannot talk about and I assume you understand that."

Brand, who asked his audience not to film him, seemed complacent during his performance BBC News derived. He continued anyway and spoke about his children, among other things, who he is teaching to be critical of the authorities. Afterwards he received a standing ovation that lasted 'a few minutes'. More performances are planned in the near future that must continue for the time being.

Amnesty International is asking women to report any complaints about Brand’s behavior when he performed at the human rights organization’s events in 2006 and 2012, writes The Guardian. The British charity Trevi, which works for mothers and children and was supported by Brand, has severed all ties with him.

He had 16-year-old girl ‘taken out of school’

Russell Brand is accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse. Four alleged victims have come forward The Sunday Times, The Times and the Channel 4 programme Dispatches, who conducted research together and spoke to ‘hundreds’ of sources since 2019. The incidents occurred between 2006 and 2013, the heyday of Brand’s career that included numerous appearances on TV and in films.

One of the victims says she was abused by him when she was only 16 years old. They started a relationship that lasted three months after he approached her on the street. The comedian always called the girl ‘the child’, she says. Brand allegedly sent a car to pick her up from school several times and gave detailed instructions to hide the affair from her parents and friends. See also Facts of the week: Paulo Dantas out and deflation in September

During one of the incidents, he allegedly pushed his penis down her throat, preventing her from breathing. The girl had to punch him in the stomach to make him stop. She said she reported his alleged misconduct to Brand’s agency, which believed him when he denied everything. Now his agency feels misled and has dropped the comedian. Another alleged victim claims Brand raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home.

‘Coordinated attack’

Even before the pre-publication on Saturday appeared online, Brand denied the allegations, then unknown to the public, in a video. Brand called them ‘aggressive’ and ‘very serious’. He suspects that there is a coordinated attack on his person by the ‘mainstream media’. They would see him as an ‘alternative media maker’ as a threat.

The comedian acknowledges that he showed very ‘promiscuous’ behavior in the past, which is why he was known at the time. “But all the relationships I had were absolutely consensual.” Watch Brand’s video and read on below



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Brand, who was married to singer Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012, has appeared and heard in dozens of films and TV shows in recent decades, including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and several parts of Despicable Me. He is still on stage as a stand-up comedian, but no longer operates in the mainstream. His several podcasts and online comedy show mainly revolve around doubting traditional media and talking about conspiracy theories, for example around the coronavirus.

