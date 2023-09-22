British comedian Russell Brand made himself heard for the first time on Friday evening since he was accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse last weekend. He posted a video on Instagram in which he calls on people to follow him and his online channels.

Brand begins the video by stating that it has been an “extraordinary and disturbing week.” He then thanks his followers for “questioning the information” they have been presented with. The comedian, who is mainly active online and has long opposed the ‘mainstream media’, also addressed the recent removal of his content from various media platforms. He stated that this happened under the banner of the Trusted News Initiative, a partnership between media to combat fake news, but according to Brand it is mainly intended to “suffocate and close down” ‘independent media’ like himself.

He also indicates that he will be seen again on Monday with an episode of his program on Rumble, according to The Guardian popular alternative to YouTube, especially among right-wing and conservative people. Brand promises to discuss, among other things, “media corruption”. He asks people to follow him there. “I need your support now more than ever, more than I ever thought,” Brand concludes his video. See also Sinaloa Cartel Flaunts Its Might In Mexico Amid US Hunt

Rape and sexual assault

On Saturday it was announced that several women accused the British comedian and actor of rape and sexual assault, among other things. Brand, 48, denied the allegations on his YouTube channel before they came out on an episode of the Channel 4 program Dispatcheswhich in turn emerged from joint research with The Times and The Sunday Times.

On Monday it was decided to postpone the last performances of his tour. YouTube closed advertising revenue from Brand’s channel and several media parties removed content featuring the actor. The BBC has confirmed it will urgently investigate allegations against Brand during his work for the corporation. For example, he is said to have used taxis paid for by the BBC to pick up his then 16-year-old ‘girlfriend’ from school. She is now one of the women claiming that Brand sexually abused them.



