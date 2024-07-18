Successes signed ‘Mercedes’

The last two weekends of the season have been the most glorious moment for the Mercedes in this first part of the championship, with the success of George Russell in Austria and the subsequent return to victory of Lewis Hamilton in Great Britain. A race, the one at Silverstone, which could have included Russell among the great candidates for the top step of the podium, had it not been for the latter’s retirement due to a technical problem.

In search of confirmation

Now for the British driver comes the Hungarian Grand Prixa rather important event not only for the developments of the championship, but also for the confirmations that could come from Mercedes after the last convincing weekends: “This championship is already very far along, and Norris is in a pretty solid second position – explained #63 in a press conference – but I think the goal for the rest of the year is just to try to win as many races as possible. Of course, we have closed that gap massively. We have had two very good races in the last four, but if you look closely, Verstappen has still won two of those races, finished second in another, and should have finished second in Austria. It hasn’t been a bad run of form for them either, so we are definitely closer than ever. We’ll just have to see here in Spa, but I think If we are fast these two weekends we will be fast everywhere“.

Power unit saves

Hungarian Grand Prix which the Englishman, as reiterated by Russell himself, will contest with the same power unit used in Silverstone, saved after the retirement which occurred halfway through the race: “This weekend we will use the same engine – he confirmed – it was a matter just a water leakthat the engine wasn’t getting enough power. We realized that, I think the team realized from the second or third lap of the race that the temperatures were getting higher and higher and we were losing power.

It was a real shame, but as Lewis said we are in a fantastic position now. We will fight again and I am confident that we will have the opportunity to do so again.”

Compact group

From the next world championship, Mercedes will no longer have Lewis Hamilton in their line-up, with the replacement of the seven-time world champion that has not yet been announced. Beyond this, Russell still wanted to express his positive opinion on the team and on the work of Toto Wolff to keep the same men in the team for the next few years: “There have been no major changes in the Mercedes organisation, and you have to give Toto credit for believing in his people and giving them the chance to do what they do best. I think that is one aspect that distinguishes this team from many others. So far it seems like we’ve done a great job in that regard. So we just hope to continue this journey.”.