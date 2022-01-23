The innovations that will be presented on the occasion of the 2022 World Cup will involve not only the panorama of regulatory changes, but also that inherent in the composition of the starting grid. Specifically, one of the most interesting transfers in the drivers’ championship was that of George Russell, ready to dress the suit of the Mercedes after three seasons at Williams. In this way, the 23-year-old Englishman thus completed the growth process that, from being a member of the German manufacturer’s Academy, he led him to the official team in Formula 1.

A position, the latter, which will allow the Briton to be able to fight for the victory: an objective, however, that Russell himself will certainly consider glorious, but not sufficient to be able to realize the most coveted of all: “Obviously I want to win – commented a crash.net – as well as I want to become world champion, especially after all the time spent at the bottom of the grid. 2020 was a good year, but it wasn’t enough for us. 2021 went better, but not enough. When I entered Q2 for the first time, we celebrated a lot, and when you do it a second and third time, at that point you want to push yourself up to Q3. We were very excited when we reached that milestone but, once you get there, you want to reconfirm at every event. Until you become world champion, any progress is never enough. I am still learning my craft, and I am grateful that I started doing it under some supervision – he concluded – because this has allowed me to be as prepared as possible for when I have a machine that I hope will help me achieve what I want to achieve “.

Became GP3 champion on his absolute debut in 2017, Russell managed to repeat the same feat the following year, this time in Formula 2. Later hired by Williams for the 2019 world championship, the Briton achieved his first points finish in the GP of Sakhir 2020, the occasion on which he was promoted by Mercedes to replace the unavailable Lewis Hamilton – his future teammate – and in which the possibility of victory faded due to an error of the mechanics during the pit stop. Last year, however, Russell won his first podium career in the controversial Belgian GP, where he maintained the second position obtained in qualifying the day before.