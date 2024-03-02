by VALERIO BARRETTA

Russell, another prophecy about Red Bull

George Russell, the F1 prediction man. The Briton, after having prophesied an always winning Red Bull in 2023 (coming very close), launched into another prediction, this time much less daring. For #63, what he saw in Bahrain is enough: Red Bull will win the championship. Maybe not exercising the same dominance as last year and with more fight, but the result will be the same as the last three years.

Russell's words

“Red Bull is so far ahead and by such a margin that I believe that no one will be able to give them a hard time for the championshipbut I think that in some races there will be teams that will be able to fight for victories“, commented a Sky Sports F1. “We have to wait and we will see, but they are a very solid team at the moment and they don't make mistakes. Unfortunately I am in ideal conditions to win another world championship“.

For the Briton, fifth at the finish line of the Bahrain GP, ​​it was a race of great regrets. He started very well, with a successful attack on Charles Leclerc, but he then had to lower the engine speed due to a problem with the power unit: “The engine was overheating and I didn't understand why. As soon as I passed Charles we had big red warnings on the steering and we had to reduce power to cool the power unit, so we lost several tenths per lap. This compromised our race completely. Maybe we could have fought with Sainz, but I'm not sure“.

The Briton, despite the reliability problems, believes that the W15 can give him the opportunity to win some races: “Mercedes will be able to fight 100% for victories, we finally have a much easier car to drive and I am happy with the potential we showed yesterday with 3rd place. Usually qualifying is our weak point, but today we did something wrong. We will see the opportunities that arise next week“.