One of the most spectacular and entertaining battles of the French Grand Prix came right in the last laps and saw us as protagonists George Russell And Sergio Perez. The Mercedes Englishman, who eventually emerged as the winner of the duel, made the most of an indecision committed by the Red Bull rival when he restarted after the entry of the Virtual Safety Car, deservingly earning the fourth podium of his season. A few laps before, however, the former Williams driver had risked an attack at the North Chicane on the winner of the last Monaco GP.

Perez, however, had closed the door firmly, first squeezing Russell firmly inside and then cutting the chicane. A maneuver at the limit of the regulation, but not sanctioned by the commissioners. A similar precedent, with reversed parts, which had caused much discussion was the one with Verstappen and Hamilton as protagonists in the first lap of the Abu Dhabi GP 2021. Via radio Russell opened with force with his box and – implicitly – with the Race Direction, invoking a sanction for cutting Perez chicane.

The Mercedes team principal intervened in the conversation to try to reassure his driver, Toto Wolff, who invited Russell to concentrate on the race to try and finish the overtaking on the track. Despite some other ‘protests’ from # 63 the intervention of the Viennese manager had the desired effects, helping to calm Russell and make him take full advantage of the opportunity presented a few laps.

Russell: “He turned completely on me! I was inside, he turned on me and I hit the curb ”.

Mercedes: “We are watching”.

Russell: “They have to restore the position”.

Wolff: “George, you can still do it on the track too.”

Russell: “Let’s go guys! We must do something. He just went straight! We are wasting a lot of time ”.

Mercedes: “George, we weren’t up front at that point.”

Russell: “The front wheel with the rear wheel is… it’s the rule if you’re attacking! I was certainly with the front wheel next to his rear “.