Mercedes vice-world champion 2023

The battle between Ferrari and Mercedes for the title of vice-world champion in the rankings Builders was resolved in Abu Dhabi in favor of the Brackley house, which with the 3rd place for Russell and 9th for Hamilton gets enough points to finish behind the unattainable Red Bull. There ‘Three-pointed star’ he finished with a lead of just one three points on Horse which, despite Charles Leclerc’s 2nd place, was unable to bring home any more points due to the placing outside the top-10 of Carlos Sainz, who was unable to overcome the Q1 obstacle in Saturday’s qualifying.

The podium at the last gasp

Decisive, thanks also 5 second penalty inflicted on Sergio Perez, the podium conquered by the former Williams, who in this championship had obtained another top three finish only in Spain, and even then always in 3rd place. In terms of the drivers’ standings, however, the Englishman finished in a disappointing 8th place: “Today’s result has enormous meaning and is a lot happy to have secured P2 for the team – he has declared – there are many people at the factory, in Brackley and Brixworth, who have worked hard to achieve this. It’s been a really challenging season for us. I’ve let the team down a couple of times this year, so I’m happy to get them to the finish line today. The finish was very intense and I finished very close to Perez, his pace was simply fantastic. I thought Charles was going to push me with the shoulder, but he deserves respect for maintaining a clean pace. I’m happy to end the season in this way, with a podium.”

Hamilton further away

Finishing on the podium in the world championship standings, however, is his teammate Lewis Hamilton, author of six podiums overall this season with two second places in Spain and Mexico. Further back, however, in the order of arrival of the Abu Dhabi GP, with a ninth position which reflects the difficulties encountered by Mercedes during the weekend: “I’m delighted for the team that they managed to secure P2 in the Constructors’ Championship, it was a great effort from the team on track and at both Brackley and Brixworth – commented – but we are not yet where we would like to be. We want to compete for championships and race wins, and this weekend proved that we have to dig deep and work hard over the winter to get back to where we want to be and come back stronger next year. I hope everyone at the factory is happy with today’s result and I am grateful for all the hard work the team has put in this season, which has been long and difficult for us.”

Congratulations from Wolff

The last words finally came from the Team Principal Toto Wolffsatisfied with the final result with compliments to Charles Leclerc for the strategy implemented at the end which, without hindering Russell, did not bring the desired results to the Monegasque and Ferrari: “It was a fight for P2 in the Constructors’ Championship until the end – he concluded – George’s guidance was exceptional and Charles demonstrated true sporting behavior, not trying to slow down. Two great teams and brands who fought until the end. The fight for P2 in the Constructors has been positive in a way for us and a huge reward for the whole team to be vice-champions, but it’s also a great motivation to do better next year and that’s what we will focus on now . We’ve got a lot of good things in the pipeline, a lot of new things and with all the learning we’ve had I’m really, really in a good position to see what’s coming out. We need to take the momentum from third place here, from P2 in the championship and bring it to the factories. We are vice-champions and this is a good result to take home: we have to reach for the stars and this will happen, I promise“.