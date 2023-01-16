What will start in March in Bahrain will be the second season of George Russell in Mercedes. In his first year at the wheel of the Silver Arrows, the young Englishman showed all his talent, despite a car that proved to be inferior in terms of performance on the track compared to its direct rivals, Red Bull and Ferrari. Russell was able to take his first career victory in 2022, winning the San Paolo GP, and collect more points than his illustrious teammate, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. These performances confirmed the qualities that the #63 had already hinted at during its three-year stint Williams.

In the Grove stable, the driver ‘brought up’ by Mercedes had had few opportunities to show his qualities, managing to consistently get close and then enter the points only in the last of the three seasons at the wheel of the British team. The vintage 2019, Russell’s first in F1, was undoubtedly the most particular for the King’s Lynn boy. In fact, Williams had come close to bankruptcy that year, had shown up for the pre-season tests days later than the other teams and traveled alone at the bottom of the pack, permanently collecting a gap of about three seconds per lap from the other cars.

In this unusual and difficult context, the climb to the top of Russell’s Circus began. The young Englishman had just returned from success in F2, a championship in which he had defeated two other young talents who later landed with him in F1: Lando Norris and Alex Albon. Suddenly finding himself having to run alone at the back of the grid could have destabilize Russell, especially while his rival-friends began to visit the points area and beyond. Recalling that year during an interview with The High Performance PodcastHowever, Russell explained that he was committed to make the most of that season so complicated.

“That was a team that, every single weekend, competed for survival. It wasn’t about achieving certain performances, but about a race for survival. The jobs of 800 people were at stake Russell recalled. the car fell apart and we were lapped two or three times per race. It had to be asked: ‘Is this the dream?’. But I think I’ve always had a fairly rational view of things“. The current Mercedes standard bearer has thus tried to exploit the anonymity of the last positions to perfect your driving technique without having to submit to the pressures that had already overwhelmed both Norris and Albon.

“I made some mistakes that season, but not many noticed because the spotlight wasn’t on me. The spotlights were on the riders ahead [e]likewise, on Lando and Alex – concluded Russell – if they made a mistake, all the world knew about it. So I saw this as an opportunity. I thought it was my chance to learn and maybe try things that, for example, Alex and Lando haven’t had the chance to do. Because the spotlight was on them every single weekend“.