The world championship 2022 will see George Russell in the role of the new official driver of the Mercedes, where he will land permanently after three seasons at the wheel of Williams. The big leap in quality will allow him, with a high probability, to be able to engage in closer duels with Lando Norris, in turn confirmed by a McLaren in clear recovery compared to the last few years. In this way, fans will have more opportunities to witness a fight between these two British drivers again, perhaps with the reopening of a healthy rivalry like the one that saw them protagonists in the 2018: in that case, when both were active in Formula 2, Russell and Norris battled for the title, which was later won by future teammate Lewis Hamilton.

A hope, that of giving life to a wheel and a wheel, which are the first to nourish those directly concerned, starting with Russell: the now former Williams driver has in fact emphasized his desire to be able to challenge Norris again, thus commenting on his sensations a few months after the start of the world championship: “It is exciting – he has declared – I think we are all looking forward to everything that lies ahead next year, including potential duels. Obviously, Lando has been a little higher on the starting grid than me for the past three years, then we hope we can be up there to challenge us, because I’m sure that Lando also wants to fight for the victories and for the championship. I think there are probably five teams, and therefore ten drivers, who can have a good basis for winning. It is an unknown that makes everything even more fascinating “.

A desire fully shared by the number 4 of McLaren, who will want to make up for the vanished victory in Russia and the fourth place in the constructors’ standings, obtained after losing the direct challenge for the world podium with Ferrari: “First of all – he added – I hope we can go wheel to wheel, because, if so, it will mean that we will have a good start in 2022. Or, he will have a bad debut! We are optimistic and hope to be able to start the season positively, hoping to be closer to Ferrari, and to Mercedes, and to Red Bull, especially the latter two. Only time will tell. We certainly have some ground to recover and it won’t be easy, even if there are new rules. If I’m running with George – he concluded – it will mean that we are fighting with Mercedes, and this means that we will have had a good off-season ”.