Difficult start

Between big disappointed of this first day of track activity on the Suzuka circuit certainly stands out Mercedes. The Brackley team saw a possible victory slip through their fingers in Singapore, but in Japan the approach to one of the most iconic tracks of the entire championship was anything but perfect. Is Lewis Hamilton That George Russell in fact, they struggled quite a bit in extracting good performances from a W14 that appeared rather fickle in the transition from a city track like that of Marina Bay to a decidedly more traditional one like the Japanese one.

Hamilton even finished outside the top-10 and far from the top positions in both PL1 and PL2, recording the 16th and 14th times respectively. Things went slightly better for Russell, who after being only 13th in the morning climbed up to the top fifth place in the afternoon round. Regardless of the first chronometric indications, which on Friday can also be misleading, however, it is the sensations transmitted by the single-seater that are not particularly encouraging for the black-silver team duo.

Pilots worried

“It was a bit of a strange Friday for us – acknowledged Russell – the track seemed to have very low grip, especially in FP1, so the car was sliding a lot. It’s not the best feeling in the world for a driver, especially when you have to take a lot of corners at high speed. Sunday’s race will be interesting also because tire degradation seems very high. Red Bull seems to have returned to its normal pace ahead of everyone – warned #63 again, who must make us forget the mistake of Marina Bay – today they were exceptionally fast. I think at the moment we are probably half a step behind Norris’ Ferraris and McLarens. We have some work to do tonight to close that gap. We are generally very good at finding these performance increases, so we can be optimistic about improving for tomorrow.”.

Lewis Hamilton seemed even more worried, never in a position to worry the best on his first Japanese day: “It was a very busy day for us. I didn’t have confidence in the car and this contributed to our difficulties. It was difficult to find the right balance and until the end of FP2 we were unable to achieve it. The tires were overheating and this kept us away from the top of the timesheets. We know we have to work hard tonight to improve our performances. However, I believe we can improve. This season we had similar Fridays and came back stronger on Saturday. We’ll see tomorrow if we do it again. This evening we will do our best to make it back up“, declared the seven-time world champion.