Big surprises in the Q1 of the Hungarian Grand Prix: after Sergio Perez’s impact with the barriers with about seven minutes to go, with the subsequent demotion to 16th position due to the impossibility of improving his time (and the risk of being able to seriously end his experience with Red Bull early), starting behind the Mexican on the starting grid in tomorrow’s race will be George Russell.

The winner of the Austrian GP and poleman of the last race at Silverstone in fact finished in 17th positionbut not due to an off-track accident as happened with Perez. The British driver took to the track too early for his attempt, but above all with a lack of fuel needed to complete his fast lap at the end, which forced him to abandon all attempts: “Why don’t we put enough fuel in the car to complete the session?”asked the team on team radio.

That’s Q1 complete and sadly George is knocked out 💔 He finishes the session P17 Lewis is through to Q2. pic.twitter.com/H2nB0jIyBM — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 20, 2024

“The mistake was not leaving early, but not having enough fuel. – he later explained to Sky Sports F1 – theor I made the mistake of putting myself in that position, but having enough fuel for a session is essential. We need to understand what happened because the track was faster at the end and we would have got through the session easily if we had more fuel. This compromises the weekend hugely because we had the pace to fight for pole position or to qualify in the top three. We think McLaren is a bit ahead, but we could have been fighting and it’s a big shame”.