A few words in a tweet, which however are perhaps worth more than a thousand post-race interviews: “When it’s not your day, it’s not your day“. George Russell he provided in nine words the perfect summary of his Sunday in Melbourne, which could have turned into a triumph and which instead has become a real nightmare for the Englishman from Mercedes. Starting from second position, the former Williams home driver was perfect when the traffic lights went out, burning Max Verstappen on time and taking the first position in turn 1.

Perfect start

However, the race of the #63 turned, in a negative sense for him, with the accident of friend Alex Albon, who inherited his seat in the Grove team. The Thai crashed heavily into the wall between turn 6 and turn 8, causing theentry of the Safety Car. At this point Mercedes – understandably – decided to take advantage of the neutralization of the race to stop the race leader, trying to facilitate him in the strategic battle with Max Verstappen, at that moment third behind even Lewis Hamilton’s second black-silver arrow .

When it’s not your day, it’s not your day. — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) April 2, 2023

The big joke

What seemed to be a winning move, however, has turned into a boomerangs for Russell when race direction decided to wave the red flag. Too many, according to the FIA, the debris brought onto the track by Albon’s car after the crash. This allowed all the drivers to change the tires made mandatory by the regulation in the pits, freezing the positions and thus leaving Russell in seventh placeposition in which the Englishman was back on track after his stop.

Withdrawal

Restarting with a knife between his teeth, Russell was able to recover up to fourth place, before a power unit problem forced him to pull over to the side of the track, marking the definitive end of his race. Interviewed by Sky Sports F1Russell at that point legitimately let off steam, manifesting his own disappointment for the work of the Race Direction: “I did everything right all weekend. The start was excellent as was the first stint – underlined the Englishman – and the restart was also good. We managed the first 10 laps well and the Safety Car was a good situation for us. But the red flag ruined the race for us. It was a decision that was unnecessary in my opinion – we saw it in Saudi Arabia in 2022, so I don’t know why it was used this time“, he concluded bitterly.