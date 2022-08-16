The very high speed crash between George Russell and Valtteri Bottas in the 2021 Imola Grand Prix caused a lot of discussion. It was in fact the period in which various rumors began to circulate on the promotion of the Mercedes “star”. At the same time, the Finn began to see clouds on the horizon: his stay in Brackley was increasingly in doubt, and the crash on the banks of the Santerno was interpreted as a sign of nervousness by the future Alfa Romeo driver.

But reviewing the images, it was clear how Bottas had less responsibility than it seemed at first impression. Russell slapped him in a striking way (Bottas also showed his middle finger in front of the English driver’s grievances), but it was a gesture dictated more by the adrenaline of the moment than by the head. The carom cost Mercedes a lot in terms of repairs, but it was saving for Lewis Hamilton’s race, who thanks to the red flag transformed a zero in 19 unexpected points thanks to the second place obtained in the comeback and the fastest lap.

Russell, who promptly apologized for the bad gesture, admitted that the Imola accident was his fault and helped him to grow at all levels: “It was an emotional day, I think. The speculations on the move to Mercedes have not crossed my mind. The only thing I thought about was that I was in a Williams and we still hadn’t scored points in over two years: that overtaking could make the difference between tenth and ninth place in the Constructors’ Championship, which would have meant millions and millions of pounds in rewards for the team, and can totally transform it“, The Briton told the podcast Beyond the Grid. “Whenever I have had the slightest opportunity to score points for Williams, I have made 120% of it., with all the means at my disposal. In hindsight, since it was Valtteri and the Mercedes, taking into account the context and the fact that he had a car far superior to mine, and would probably only pass me a few laps later, it was an attempt to overtaking a bit risky“.

“At that moment I thought, rightly or wrongly, that Valtteri could have given me a little more space, and he probably would have left me some more if I had been anyone else. I don’t know if it’s right or wrong, but it was the thoughts that went through my head at the time. And I think this has definitely helped shape my career and personality“Concluded Russell.