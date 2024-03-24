by SIMONE PELUSO

In the end George Russell was right. After a careful analysis of the telemetry, having also consulted drivers and their respective team representatives, the Melbourne stewards imposed a drive through – then converted into an additional 20 seconds on the race time – to Fernando Alonso for causing the Mercedes driver's accident with irresponsible driving.

The Spanish he then climbs to eighth position, advancing Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda (sixth and seventh respectively); in addition, Fernando will see shirk three points on the license.

