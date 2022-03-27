Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will also be remembered for the sensational elimination of Lewis Hamilton in Q1, the first – if accidents and retirements are excluded – from the 2009 British GP. Total disappointment at home Mercedeshowever, was partially mitigated by the performance of George Russell. The new driver of the Brackley team in fact concluded his performance at 6th place. The Englishman, who finished in fifteenth position in PL1 yesterday, will start behind a surprising Esteban Ocon, in a decidedly complex session for the Anglo-German team, reigning world champion among constructors.

The 24-year-old himself, interviewed immediately after qualifying by Sky Sport F1, in fact highlighted the problems that emerged during the fight for the pole position: “Honestly we are struggling to understand the car at the moment – He admitted – we have a very small window and we have to adapt to it. However, it is difficult to get the car there, and I’m not sure how we did it. Lewis, on the other hand, with a different set-up than ours, did not find it. This shows how narrow the margin we can fight with this car is. Moreover, even when we are in that window, we still lose a lot of performance. There is work to be done “.