Sprint: a complex story

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brought an end to the 2023 championship, the third in a row to feature the Sprint race format. Introduced in 2021 instead of qualifying on Saturday, this mini race decided the starting grid for three GPs on the calendar, with the program then subject to changes several times. In that year, for example, extra points were awarded to the top three finishers, which were then extended to the top eight in 2022. In the last season, however, a further format was introduced, with the qualification for the long race set for Friday instead of the Q2 and the starting grid of the six total Sprints (with the number of events therefore doubled compared to the two-year period 2021-2022) decided by the entry of the Sprint Shootouti.e. an elimination qualification with more limited time available than those foreseen in the traditional test.

The inverted grid?

However, regardless of the regulations, Sprint has never been entirely loved by ‘old school’ Formula 1 fans, as well as even by some drivers, who still prefer the traditional weekend known until 2020, with qualifying on Saturday without the adding mini-competitions. In any case, FIA and F1 are taking some solutions into consideration in order to make this format more spectacular. One of these was created by Carlos Sainz, who had proposed one in recent months reversed starting grid based on championship positions. The Red Bull Team Principal, Christian Horner, and the President of F1, Stefano Domenicali, had also expressed a positive opinion on the issue, also taking into consideration the replication of the system adopted by Formula 2 or Formula 3, which reverse the top ten or twelve drivers classified in qualifying.

Russell’s opinion

However, there are also those who do not agree with this idea, starting with George Russellwho had already indicated in the past the reasons that would make this change a failure: “I won’t speak for the drivers, but my personal opinion is that I don’t think reverse grid racing will work – commented a racefans.net – simply because I learned it when I raced in F3 and F2. If there are the ten fastest cars, the hardest car to overtake is the one you’re struggling with. If you reverse the grid, the fastest car in tenth position will try to overtake the second fastest car in ninth position, who will try to overtake the third fastest car in eighth position. So, each car is trying to overtake its closest competitor. Probably a train of DRS would be created – he added – because there could be a Williams that precedes a Haas, that fails to pass, that precedes an Alpine, that precedes a McLaren or whoever. So I think the concept won’t work“.