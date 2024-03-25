One of the alleged suspects in the Moscow terror attack had his ear cut off during his arrest. The man who cut off that ear is a member of Rusich, a Russian club of neo-Nazis that first fought in Ukraine under the flag of Wagner's private army. Their emblem: a black sun. The same sun that SS leader Heinrich Himmler wore in World War II.

