“I have to be honest: I would have traded my two European Cups for the FA Cup until I won it in 1986. My dream had always been to score the decisive goal in the FA Cup, which for me it mattered more than anything. If I played today, however, I would dream of winning the Champions League.” Ian Rush smiles, while with his fast speech and the silver cufflinks with his initials shining on the cuffs of his shirt he tells how much football has changed, In Manchester for the PFA Awards, the Oscars of English football, he talks about the cup that he snubbed him for a while and today it has become the most important tournament in the world.