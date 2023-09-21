CITY CONNECTION has released the official announcement trailer online for RUSHING BEAT X: Return of Brawl Brothersconfirming a generic 2024 as a launch window. The western publisher of the game will be Clear River Games.

RUSHING BEAT was originally developed by Jaleco, but CITY CONNECTION is now leading the development after acquiring the rights to all intellectual property. RUSHING BEAT has been satisfying gamers’ cravings for beat ’em ups since 1992, when the game first appeared on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Now, more than thirty years later, the “Peace Keepers” are back and the franchise is reborn for modern consoles!

RUSHING BEAT X: Return of Brawl Brothers – Announcement Trailer

Source: CITY CONNECTION Street Gematsu