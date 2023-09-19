CITY CONNECTIONin collaboration with Freemodeannounced the arrival of beat ’em up Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers. However, this is not a real announcement, but only a preview of what will be shown with great fanfare at the Tokyo Game Show this weekend, where target platforms and a launch window will likely be announced.

The Rushing Beat It’s a signature series Jalecofirst launched on SuperNintendo in 1992. In the West the first chapter is known as Rival Turf! while the sequel, Rushing Beat Ran – Fukusei Toshi (also registered in 1992), arrived in our area with the name of Brawl Brothers. The third and final title in the series, Rushing Beat Shurafrom 1993, is known in the West as The Peace Keepers.

Let’s see a teaser trailer of this new chapter.

Rushing Beat X: Return of Brawl Brothers – Teaser trailer

Source: CITY CONNECTION Street Gematsu