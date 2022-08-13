“Everything happened in a matter of seconds,” said a witness. Salman Rushdie yesterday he was about to be introduced to the public before his speech at a conference in New York, but he didn’t have time to speak. Hadi Matar, 24-year-old from New Jersey, he stood up from the audience wearing a black mask and stabbed the writer three times in the neck, four in the stomach and one in the eye, in front of an upset world. Rushdie now fights for his life attached to a fan and “will probably lose an eye,” says his spokesperson, while the young man – accused of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault – pleaded not guilty before the judges of New York. Matar’s lawyer filed the statement during the preliminary hearing.

District Attorney Jason Schmidt said it was “a targeted, unprovoked and premeditated attack.” The 24-year-old, according to the indictment, purposely put himself in a position to harm Rushdie, obtaining an early pass for the event during which the author allegedly spoke and arriving a day earlier with a fake ID. The judge ordered the arrest of Matar without bail. The young man, with handcuffs on his wrists, went to court today wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask.

Rushdie’s health condition

Rushdie, 75-year-old essayist – against whom Ayatollah Khomeini issued a fatwa in 1989 for Satanic verses, the novel considered an insult to the Koran, Muhammad and the Islamic faith -, was operated on urgently, for several hours in a Pennsylvania hospital and is unable to speak. He fights for his life attached to a fan. According to CNN, citing district attorney Jason Schmidt, he was shot three times on the right side of the front of the neck, four times in the stomach, once in the right eye, once in the chest, and has a laceration on his thigh. right. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said that “the news is not good”: “Salman will probably lose an eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged. ‘

Who is the bomber Hadi Matar

It is known that Hadi Matar was born in California, the son of a Lebanese who emigrated from the town of Yaroun, on the Lebanese side of the border with Israel (an area with a Shiite population). The young man had recently moved to Fairview, a district of New Jersey, where FBI agents were seen entering his residence on Friday. Analysts of Islamic radicalism have tracked down his social networks and identified the young man as a sympathizer of Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He arrived in New York a day before the writer’s attendance at the Chautauqua Institution and showed up with a fake ID, County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said, explaining why investigators believe that the attack on the writer was “targeted and premeditated.” The prosecutor did not specify it but it is likely that the fake document is the driving license that was found on Hadi Matar in the name of a Hezbollah ‘martyr’.

The attacker’s public attorney, Nathaniel Barone, complained to the prosecutor that the client was left handcuffed in a police station for too long before being brought before a judge. “He is entitled to the presumption of innocence,” the lawyer said, according to the Associated Press. The judge ordered Matar to be arrested without bail.

The still image of the CCTV footage of the moment when the bomber, Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, on the left, is blocked and taken away after hitting and scarring Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution, in Chautauqua , New Tor, Friday, August 12

The aggression

Shortly before 11 (local time) the attack on the 4,000-seat amphitheater of the Chautauqua institute, a summer destination for literary and artistic programming, where Rushdie was speaking in front of an audience of a hundred people. The attacker pounced on the writer and “it took about five men to get him out as he continued to stab the man,” said Linda Abrams, who attended the conference from the front row. Some people who witnessed the bombing reported a river of blood dripping from Rushdie’s face and accumulating on the floor.

The motive

According to Major Eugene J. Staniszewski of the New York State Police, the motivation for this attack is still unclear. Matar is believed to have acted alone. Police are working together with the FBI and the local sheriff’s office, and investigators have obtained search warrants for a backpack and electronic devices that were found at the institute.

Meanwhile, Iran, for the time being, neither the government nor religious leaders have made statements about the attack, although some conservative and minority media have celebrated it. The conservative newspaper Keyhan, close to the Iranian supreme leader, praised the attack and offered “a hundred blessings of God” to the attacker, while the newspaper Khorasan wrote on the front page that “Satan is going to hell”. For his part, Mohamad Marandì, communications adviser in the talks to save the 2015 nuclear agreement, questioned the reasons for the attack and stressed that the attack took place “when a potential agreement approaches”. The official agency Irna limited itself to denouncing the attack but at the same time defined the writer as “apostate” and his novel “blasphemous”. The controversy surrounding the Satanic Verses “is not a question of freedom of expression”, as for those who insult the Prophet of Islam “the sentence is death”, reads an editorial that appeared on the agency’s Persian-language website semi-official press Fars. Iranian leaders are responsible because the Islamic Republic has never denied the fatwa calling for the novelist’s murder, they attacked rights activists and opponents of the Tehran regime forced to live abroad for their positions.