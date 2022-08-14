Rushdie: improves clinical picture, manages to speak

The conditions of the writer Salman Rushdie improve. He is able to speak – according to the BBC – and breathes without the help of a lung ventilator. His agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed the news to the US media, while in the previous hours he had claimed that the author could lose an eye due to the injuries sustained after the stabbing.

Salman Rushdie’s assailant had arrived one day before the event that the writer was to attend at the Chautauqua Institution and he showed up with a fake ID. County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said this, explaining why investigators believe the attack on the writer was “targeted and premeditated”. The prosecutor did not specify it but it is likely that the false document is the driving license that was found on Hadi Matar in the name of a Hezbollah ‘martyr’.

Doubts about the bomber: loose dog or activated by the pasdaran?

The offender’s lawyer, Nathaniel Barone complained to the prosecutor that the client was left handcuffed in a police station for too long before being brought before a judge. “He has the right to the presumption of innocence”, the lawyer said as reported by the Associated Press. The judge ordered Matar to be arrested without bail.

The detail of the false license attracts the interest of the Corriere della Sera. “The document refers to another attack, the one in July 2012 in Burgas, Bulgaria, against a bus of Israeli tourists. Two of the terrorists had US licenses falsified in a rough way. Pjoints that fall within the modus operandi of Hezbollah and Khomeinist intelligence: they use, when possible, Western citizens or provide “cards” that act as a screen “, writes the Corriere, which raises the question that it may have been activated and is not a lone wolf.

