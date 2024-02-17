Horner's position worsens

The internal investigation launched by the company continues to hear about increasingly delicate developments Red Bull on the behavior of his Team Principal Christian Horner towards an employee. Initially, according to what was learned from some German and British press outlets, the 50-year-old had been accused of 'coercive behaviour', but the latest rumors coming from the Netherlands, and in particular from the newspaper De Telegraafdenote an even more serious situation.

The new details

The article by my colleague Erik van Haren reconstructed in more detail the complaint submitted by the employee to Horner dating back to last December, with the latter allegedly sending sexual messages via an app. The British manager's lawyers, even before the start of the case, would have offered 760 thousand euros to the girl to be able to cover up the news, only to find a negative response from the interested party, determined to take the matter to court.

Ford is following the case

Horner's situation therefore begins to become considerably complicated not only from a personal-family point of view, but also from a work-related point of view. In addition to his remaining in the team, there would also be doubts the agreement established by Red Bull with Ford. The American company will in fact return to Formula 1 in 2026 to provide their own power unit to the Milton Keynes team, but developments in the investigations could seriously compromise the technical partnership already established.

This was indicated by the American journalist from the Associated Press Jenna Fryer, expert in sports issues in the USA. On his profile “Red Bull investigates Christian Horner, next Ford partner says awaiting results – he wrote – Ford's Mark Rushbrook said that “as a family business that holds itself to very high standards of behavior and integrity, we expect the same from our partners. It appears to us, and we have been told, that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously. And of course they are worried about their brand too.”