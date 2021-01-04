Despite the corona lockdown, there is a real rush to Germany’s ski areas. In some places parking and entry bans are now enforced.

Update from January 4th, 2:28 p.m .: Winter sports resorts across Germany struggling with an almost unstoppable Mass rush for day tourists and day trippers. More and more access roads and places are therefore cordoned off. Hesse is no exception. After the overwhelming rush last weekend, it is now also in North Hesse Willingen winter sports resort a Entry ban prepared for ski slopes and toboggan slopes. “Based on our experience, we don’t see any other solution,” said Mayor Thomas Trachte (non-party) to the dpa on Monday.

The city in Hesse follows his neighbor Winterberg in North Rhine-Westphalia (see below), which already laid down a ban on entry on Sunday and also blocked the roads to Willingen. Many visitors had evaded Willingen after the closings there, reported traditional costumes. The district is working on an order based on infection protection law. Public order office and police the mayor continued to say that the ban is expected to be enforced from Tuesday.

We just had to take the B251 from #Brilon in the direction #Willingen lock. Here, too, the areas are full. It gets crowded in Hessen too. – Police NRW HSK (@polizei_nrw_hsk) January 3, 2021

Update from January 4th, 1.40 p.m .: Also in Thuringia the huge influx of day trippers causes problems in the Winter sports resorts. Oberhof’s mayor Thomas Schulz wants to cordon off his city now largely. “Only people who live or work here or who have a legitimate interest in coming here should have access,” said Schulz of the dpa. He gave that to the Thuringian Minister of the Interior Georg Meier (SPD) already communicated.

Last weekend were in Oberhof Streets parked, fire brigade entrances blocked and Escape routes blocked. The city is also currently preparing two biathlon world cups before, the first of which begins at the end of this week. The Lockdown of the city be without alternativesaid Schulz.

Oberhof wants to cordon off due to the onslaught of day tourists. Mayor Schulz told the MDR that by the end of the Biathlon World Cup on January 17th. only locals, World Cup participants and employees with a pass should be allowed to pass the city limits. – MDR AKTUELL (@MDRAktuell) January 4, 2021

“I understand that the pandemic is pushing people, families with children, outside. But we were overrun, for the place the crowd is not manageable. ”It has been shown that it is not enough on the Reason of people to put. The problem would increase if the Biathlon fans against all advice after Oberhof would travel so Schulz. For the events on the weekend and in the coming week are high safety and hygiene precautions planned. Audience is not allowed.

Huge run on Germany’s ski areas: Hellenthal closes parking spaces

Update from January 4th, 12.30 p.m .: In North Rhine-Westphalia there was a real one on the weekend before the Corona summit Rush on the Ski areas. The Eifel community Hellenthal now has the Driveway to the parking lots at the excursion destinations with construction fences locked. Alone in a large parking lot would have been around on Sunday 1300 cars parked, said a city spokesman on Monday.

For the first time, visitors also dodged to the villages and hamlets of the 8,000-inhabitant community near the Belgian border. “The visitors came in streams,” said the spokesman. grasslands and the Side edges of a federal road had been parked. On Monday, employees from the administration were on site to help No parking enforce.

In Winterberg have been since Sunday Slopes and parking spaces closed. The Entry ban intended to discourage day tourists from the snowy Ski areas to storm like in the past few days. In the morning it was initially largely quiet, said a city spokeswoman on Monday.

Corona in Germany: huge rush to mountain regions – entry ban for Winterberg

First report from January 3rd: Offenbach / Winterberg – The Onslaught of the crowds Despite all Corona restrictions, Germany’s mountain regions are huge: Countless hikers and tobogganers are drawn to the Sauerland, the Feldberg, Bavaria or the Harz Mountains at the beginning of the year.

Now there are even the first Road closures and entry banshow about for Winterberg in North Rhine-Westphalia. As the city announced in a press release on Saturday, the ski areas in the Hochsauerlandkreis were so overrun by day tourists that in the cities of Sundern and Schmallenberg the Ski areas or the access roads to the ski areas are closed were. In Winterberg, the B480 was also blocked as the main access route. Police and regulatory agencies wrote complaints about numerous Violations of the corona protective measures, as a spokeswoman for the city of Winterberg in the Sauerland said. Long lines of cars and traffic jams formed in the snow-covered towns.

Our press release on today’s mission:https://t.co/qMqODQIu8r – Police NRW HSK (@polizei_nrw_hsk) January 2, 2021

Of January 3 to January 10, 2021 the city of Winterberg now has one Entry ban issued for the following areas: slopes in Altastenberg, Neuastenberg, Niedersfeld, Winterberg, Züschen and the associated parking spaces. In addition, the area around the Kahler Asten and the large car park in Bremberg. Practically nobody is coming now

in, said a spokeswoman for the city of Winterberg. “We were still banned from entering last night, but people came back here anyway,” she reported. Hopefully now they would turn around and drive back.

I only want to go through the Sauerland, not in … I promise;) #Winterberg pic.twitter.com/nPCoPwfdpy – Katrin (@ nimue47) January 3, 2021

Lifts and slopes as well as restaurants and huts are therefore closed until at least January 10th. The operators of the winter sports arena and the ski lift carousel in Winterberg point out the current restrictions on their websites and appeal to the otherwise welcome tourists.

On the homepage it says: “The order of the day is: Avoid contact! We love our mountains. You also determine: But in these times we have to let this love rest, because the onslaught leads to traffic jams and crowds. Congested streets, lack of parking spaces and lots of potential contacts. Who would want that? Don’t do this to yourself! We like the hustle and bustle – in normal times. But what is normal in these times? Toboggan lifts and ski lifts are closed. There are no opportunities to warm up or go to the toilet. point out that there are therefore no toilets and no opportunities to warm up for day trippers – and that there are no rescuers on site. “We love our mountains,” they say. “But in these times we have to let this love rest, because the onslaught leads to traffic jams and crowds. Congested streets, lack of parking spaces and lots of potential contacts. Who wants that? “

Despite appeals to refrain from excursions during the corona lockdown, many people cavort with their sledges on a snow-covered slope on Winterberg in North Rhine-Westphalia. © Marius Becker / dpa

Rush despite corona lockdown: “Chaos to the power of three – everything collapses”

All requests for waiver also worked in the Harz little: The parking lots were full again on Sunday morning, as a police spokesman said. Bundesstraße 4 also had to be temporarily blocked on one side at the exit of Bad Harzburg in the direction of the Torfhaus, as there were traffic jams and some cars had already broken down.

The situation was similar on Saturday: “We have chaos to the power of three, everything collapses”said a spokesman for the Goslar police station at noon. “Almost nothing works anymore, some cars have broken down. There’s too much going on. ”On toboggan mountains like the Hexenritt descent on Wurmberg, the masses romped about, and day trippers ran close together on hiking trails.

Authorities and the police had previously repeatedly asked not to go on trips to the mountains in the corona lockdown – and yet there was another rush of tobogganers and hikers.

Rush at Feldberg in Hessen – access roads blocked

As well on Great Feldberg in Hesse the onslaught of day trippers longing for snow continued. It is around the highest peak in the Taunus “As chaotic as the last few days”said a spokesman for the police in Koenigstein. Numerous day trippers are out and about despite the closed access to the summit, streets in the villages around the Feldberg are blocked. In the Rhön, too, on the first Saturday of the year, many people were drawn outside and to the Wasserkuppe, Hesse’s highest mountain. “It’s full,” said a police spokesman in Fulda.

At the Sunday morning The police finally decided the access roads to the Feldberg in the Schmitten (Dorfweil) and Glashütten (Oberems) areas lock off. Outsiders were sent home again. In the past few days, the cars were already in some places of excursion jammed for kilometers.

+++ AVOID EXCURSION AREAS IN HIGH ALTITUDE +++

Due to the high number of visitors, a number of access roads are currently closed.

We are on site with many additional officials.#Feldberg #Hochtaunus #RheingauTaunus #Wiesbaden #LimburgWeilburg

PLEASE STAY HOME TODAY – Police West Hesse (@Polizei_WH) January 3, 2021

In the Bavarian Oberland, too, countless day-trippers cause trouble. Drivers with Munich license plates can expect a self-made sign with a clear hateful message in Miesbach. Even on Brauneck, despite the Corona lockdown, there are “an awful lot of people”. (va)

