The last issue of the Beijing-critical Hong Kong newspaper “Apple Daily” appeared on Thursday. Many people stood in line for hours to buy the Chinese-language paper again.

Hong Kong / Munich – In Hong Kong, people voted on Thursday for the last issue of the Beijing-critical newspaper Apple Daily Stood in line. In the working-class district of Mongkok, hundreds of people stood in line in the early morning to buy one last time the Chinese-language tabloid associated with the democracy movement. A few hours later the newspaper was also selling well in the Central financial district.

The “Apple Daily” is dead, “said deputy editor-in-chief Chan Pui Man, who was arrested last week, in a suicide note to readers. “Freedom of the press has become a victim of tyranny.”

The expected end for the popular newspaper came even earlier than expected – the newspaper originally wanted to decide on its fate on Friday. Then it was said that the last issue would come out on Saturday. But now the editors stopped their work on Wednesday evening, also for security reasons. The website and the accounts on Twitter and Facebook were closed. Shortly before, the Board of Directors of the Apple DailyParent company Next Digital announced the imminent end for the newspaper. Around a thousand employees, including 700 journalists, are now out of work.

Hong Kong: Last edition of the “Apple Daily” with parting photos of the editorial team

On the cover of the last issue there was a photo of the members of the editorial team waving goodbye to a crowd in front of the editorial building. “It’s very scary,” said 30-year-old Candy. “Within two weeks, the authorities were able to dissolve a listed company with the help of the national security law,” she criticized. “I think dark times are dawning for Hong Kong,” a student named Tim told the AFP news agency.

Farewell: Journalists from Apple Daily show supporters the last edition of their newspaper in front of the editorial building. © DANIEL SUEN / AFP

“Is the Apple Daily more than a newspaper?” Asked the English-speaking one South China Morning Post In a comment: “Critics loathed their thirst for sensation, their opposition and anti-China sentiments. But loyal readers loved her fearless reporting against those in power and developing their own understanding of what democracy should look like – free and unrelated to Beijing. ”That voice will now be missing. How long has it belonged to the Chinese Alibaba group, but has so far reported independently South China Morning Post and other leaves can still go on unscathed is uncertain.

Hong Kong: Authorities tightened crackdown on Apple Daily, which is critical of Beijing

The out of the Apple Daily is a sign that the crackdown on government critics in Hong Kong is now increasingly shifting to the fight against unpleasant media. This threatens the previously largely intact freedom of the press. Initially, the authorities mainly targeted activists, dozens of whom were arrested and some were sentenced to prison terms.

As one of the few remaining critical newspapers in the Chinese Special Administrative Region, however, was the Apple Daily Beijing has long been a thorn in the side – with its consistent support for the democracy movement and sharp criticism of China’s authoritarian leadership. In the past week, the authorities tightened the crackdown on the sheet drastically. Several employees were arrested, accounts frozen and dozens of computers and servers confiscated in a raid. Those arrested included Editor-in-Chief Ryan Law and Chief Executive Officer Cheung Kim Hung.

The Hong Kong authorities said Apple Daily have called for “sanctions” against Hong Kong and the leadership in Beijing. On the basis of the so-called national security law of last year, the arrested were accused of “colluding with another country or external elements with the aim of endangering national security”. The 73-year-old owner of the newspaper, Jimmy Lai, had previously been sentenced to several prison terms totaling 20 months for participating in pro-democracy protests.

Hong Kong: Black clothing as a symbol of mourning

“Hong Kongers have lost a medium that has dared to stand up and stand up for the truth,” eight local journalists’ associations said in a joint statement. They called on all colleagues to wear black clothes on Thursday as a sign of mourning.

“The freedom of the press in Hong Kong is finally history today,” said the chairwoman of the Bundestag committee for human rights and humanitarian aid, Gyde Jensen (FDP), in response to the announced closure of the newspaper. Jensen called on the EU to impose personal sanctions on those responsible in Hong Kong.

In Hong Kong there were months of mass protests against Beijing’s growing influence in 2019. In response, the Chinese leadership passed the so-called Security Law last year, which allows the Hong Kong authorities to crack down on any activity they believe threatens China’s national security. Violations can be punished with life imprisonment. (ck / AFP)