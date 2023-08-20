The head of a white wolf appears on a giant screen. His eyes are yellow. The stage is dyed pink. Bizarrap, up in his spaceship/cockpit DJ, press a button and you hear: “Pa’ guys like you, uh, uh, uuuuh.” From there, the 15,000 people who fill the venue unceremoniously launch Gerard Piqué. What if the ex-soccer player left the mother-in-law as a neighbor, what if a lot of gym and little brain, what if you changed a casio for rolex… So for three minutes. María, Luis and Pablo (7, 9 and 12 years old) lash out at the central defender in the company of their parents. They all dance. The united family despises more viciously. The public insults with a happy face. Shakira God knows where she will be: there she only appears on the screen represented as a drawing, the same one that appears in the video for the song, the famous sessions 53. The scene takes place at the Bizarrap concert in Marenostrum, an idyllic amphitheater overlooking the sea in Fuengirola (Málaga). That someone is given birth does not mean that it must necessarily be done from a hostile territory.

Argentine musician Gonzalo Julián Conde Bizarre, who turns 25 on August 28, is the star of the traveling festival (editions in Madrid, Alicante, Asturias and the Canary Islands, as well as Malaga) Boombastic, a summons which works as a showcase for so-called urban music, the genre where everything that sounds like reggaeton, rap or Latin electronica comes together and whose followers are mainly teenagers and twenty-somethings. In addition to Bizarrap, on the night of Marenostrum they offered their music Lali, Farruko, Bad Gyal or Saiko. Bizarrap has completed a dozen recitals in Spain since June. He ends his tour on August 22 in Ibiza. Some performances where he has received an average of 200,000 euros, as published by elplural.com. A lot? Relative, if we check the cache that he has secured some means that he will charge another of DJ, David Guetta, next August 20 in Vigo: 900,000 euros. The 55-year-old Frenchman has been reigning among the DJ commercial; Bizarrap is today the closest reference for young audiences. One has already reached its ceiling and the other is going like a rocket and it is not possible to see how far it can go.

The Argentine musician in the ‘dj’ booth on June 15 at the Son Do Camiño festival (Santiago de Compostela). Cristina Andina (Redferns)

Bizarrap has a winning repertoire for its concerts: its famous sessions, an initiative that began in 2018 and that consists of songs where he puts the music and a guest artist is in charge of the lyrics and the interpretation. The themes do not have a name: they are numbered chronologically. The last one, from June of this year and with the Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro (a regular lately in society chronicles) is the Bizarrap Music Sessions Vol. 56.

The question begs: how can you successfully develop a song-based concert with different performers who are not on stage? Because the Argentine presents himself alone, installed on a platform that is like a cabin of DJ with wings. From there, he proposes an electronic music session for the whole family and public, as demonstrated in Fuengirola and corroborated by Vera Serrano, a 26-year-old fan who went to Boombastic with three friends: “I see myself swallowing a session of DJ in concert that I would never have imagined in my life, because I’m not a big fan of techno sessions. I prefer a Lori Meyers concert, really. But here I am, enjoying myself. is that they are everything hits I’ve heard them a thousand times.”

Panoramic of the Bizarrap concert on August 12 in Marenostrum, Fuengirola, in front of 15,000 people.

Indeedhits. The Argentinian began the night resorting to the sessions that gave credibility to his project among the demanding press, the song which he shares with Nathy Peluso. His compatriot appeared robotically on a screen that did not stop issuing stimuli throughout the concert. It is another of the keys, as one of the Marenostrum spectators, Carlos Paños, 24 years old, subscribes: “From the beginning and until the end it was the cane. Apart from the music, I loved the light designs and the projections.”

Bizarrap barely spoke during the show, and when he did he only used concert euphoria platitudes: “Are you ready?”, “Everybody jumping!” or “Up Fuengirola!”. No, his forte is not dialectic. Nor is it claimed by an eminently youthful public with space for families who come with the main claim of partying. Surely for the first time it is possible to attend a recital with so many international hits concentrated and sung in Spanish: the sessions by Villano Antillano, Nathy Peluso, Paulo Londra, Duki or Residentwith that refrain that condenses the spirit of the recital: “I do this pa’ have fun, pa’ have fun”. The numbers of views on YouTube and listeners on Spotify are dizzying.

Another moment of the Argentine’s performance at the Boombastic festival in Fuengirola.

One of the successes for making the concert attractive is the new life that the Argentine gives to the songs: he cuts them, mixes them, transforms them… None of them sounds complete: it is about creating baits every 30 seconds, substituting a sound incentive and vision for another. Quickly. Whoosh whoosh Some songs seem new, but always recognizable, be it a chorus or the main rhythm. For example, to the most rapper pieces, which could tire a less specialized public (and we mean those of paulo londra either Duki), Bizarrap accelerates them with a dance base. The Argentinian accompanies the songs with arm movements, he puts on and removes his headphones, presses buttons, touches the keys… Tongues of fire emerge around him, fireworks explode, smoke cannons emerge… An obligatory gimmicky show to replace musicians and singers. And short: 60 exact minutes. There is no time to get tired. The image of him is also suggestive, without showing his face, covered by silver glasses and a dark cap. Wearing a black T-shirt, in the final part he leaves the booth and it is discovered that he is wearing sports shorts, like many of the attendees.

Surely the penultimate song was left over, Three stars overall, the theme that he and Duki composed to celebrate the triumph of their country, Argentina, in the recent Soccer World Cup in Qatar. Outside of the football context, the topic contributes little. Of course: instead of taking out an Argentine flag, he displayed the purple and green of Malaga. An effective action in any case. The end was reserved for him Stay, as it is known to sessions 52 that he registered last year with the canary Quevedo. It was 2:30 in the morning and that was not a song: it was loud music. The only thing missing was one of those giant hands in the audience where he puts: “Great song”.

