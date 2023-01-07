Rush: plot, cast, trivia about the film and rivalry James Hunt-Niki Lauda on Sky Cinema

This evening, Saturday 7 January 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno airs Rush, the 2013 film directed by Ron Howard based on a screenplay by Peter Morgan which tells the intense rivalry between the Formula 1 drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda, ​​played by Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl, respectively. But what is the plot? And the full cast of Rush? All the information in detail below.

PLOT: The rivalry between James Hunt and Niki Lauda

The film is set in the 70s when the sporting rivalry between the most talented drivers of the moment explodes in Formula 1: the British James Hunt and the Austrian Niki Lauda, ​​who died on May 20, 2019 at the age of 70. The two, who have been battling each other since the minor leagues, couldn’t be more different: Hunt is a young and insolent womanizer who loves to show off while Lauda is a strategic genius with tough and reserved ways.

The Austrian Lauda and the Englishman Hunt met for the first time on the Formula 3 circuits. Since then their rivalry has never subsided, up to the Formula 1 stage. The two drivers had personalities at the antipodes. Lauda was a rational and methodical man. Hunt, on the other hand, had built a reputation as a playboy over the years and was determined to enjoy life without restraints.

Their rivalry has become historic and marked about a decade of Formula 1 that fans still remember, full of drama and miraculous recovery. During the 1970s this rivalry soon became a worldwide one. Having met for the first time on the Formula 3 circuits, Hunt and Lauda immediately understood their profound diversity in approaching the sport. Initially, Hunt is the pupil of his team (Hesketh), while Lauda is experiencing a critical period in his life as his father would like him to be a banker and has no intention of financing his automotive career.

Lauda, ​​once the initial difficulties have been overcome, he joins the Scuderia Ferrari. In the same period, Hunt also joins him in the Formula 1 championship. In 1975 Lauda becomes Formula 1 world champion with Ferrari, while Hunt goes into crisis at the same time. Their great rivalry did not subside even after the terrible accident involving Niki Lauda in 1976, on the Nürburgring circuit. Incident told in the film as the painful recovery from severe burns and the return to the track with the famous withdrawal in the decisive GP of Japan.

In November 2012, director Ron Howard told a German broadcaster that he had not used the television footage of Niki Lauda’s real accident in the film, but that he had recreated the scene on the old Nürburgring circuit, which does not coincide with the current configuration of the German circuit for Formula 1 races.

German ex-racing driver Jochen Mass, Hunt’s partner in McLaren in 1976, participated in the film as a consultant and stunt double. Actor Daniel Brühl’s stunt double was the Italian pilot Mauro Pane, who later died in an accident in February 2014. The film’s budget, shot entirely digitally, is approximately $38 million. Filming for the film took place mainly between Germany and the United Kingdom; more exactly in the cities of Nürburg (where the Nürburgring track is located) and Cologne in the German nation, and in Louth, Longcross (in the Longcross Studios) and in the county of Hampshire for the British country. The racing action scenes were instead carried out in the English circuits of Donington Park and Cadwell Park.

Cast

Here is the complete cast of the movie Rush:

Chris HemsworthJames Hunt

Daniel BrühlNiki Lauda

Olivia Wilde as Suzy Miller

Alexandra Maria Lara as Marlene Knaus

Pierfrancesco FavinoClay Regazzoni

David CalderLouis Stanley

Natalie Dormer: Gemma

Stephen ManganAlastair Caldwell

Christian McKayAlexander Hesketh

Alistair Petrie: Stirling Moss

Julian Rhind-TuttAnthony ‘Bubbles’ Horsley

Colin StintonTeddy Mayer

Vincent RiottaMauro Forghieri

Jamie de CourceyHarvey ‘Doc’ Postlethwaite

Hans-Eckhart Eckhardt: Grandfather of Niki Lauda

Augusto Dallara: Enzo Ferrari

Ilario Calvo: Luca Cordero di Montezemolo

Julian Vian: President of the FIA

James NortonGuy Edwards

Martin J. Smith: Jody Scheckter

Rob AustinBrett Lunger

Tom Wlaschiha: Harald Ertl

Alex Zanardi is also present in the film Rush: the Italian driver ventured into a brief cameo in the role of a radio commentator at the 1976 Italian Grand Prix, which marked Lauda’s return to racing after the Nürburgring accident.

