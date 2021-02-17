Rush Limbaugh, the radio host who lashed out at America’s liberals and predicted the rise of Donald Trump died this Wednesday at age 70.

Limbaugh, who ravaged political correctness with a gleeful malice that made him one of the most powerful voices of the American right, had been diagnosed with lung cancer. His death was announced on his website.

Former President Trump, during a State of the Union address, awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Rush Limbaugh, who was recognized as a lover of cigars, passed away from cancer. Photo: AP

Conservative and uncompromising partisan, a full-fledged self-advocate, Limbaugh galvanized listeners for more than 30 years with his talent for vituperation and sarcasm.

He defined himself as an artist, but his rudeness during his three-hour weekday radio show, broadcast on nearly 600 stations in the United States, impacted the national political conversation and they greatly influenced the Republicans, both the voters and the leadership of their party.

Gifted with a voice made for broadcasting, he expressed his views with such confidence that his followers, or Ditto-heads, as he called them, they took his words as a sacred truth.

A key voice in the rise of anti-progressism

“In my heart, I know that I have become the intellectual engine of the Conservative movement,” Limbaugh, with his typical lack of modesty, told author Zev Chafets in the 2010 book, called Rush Limbaugh: An Army of One.

Forbes magazine estimated his 2018 revenue at $ 84 million, ranking him behind only Howard Stern among radio personalities.

Rush Limbaugh upon receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States. Photo: EFE

Limbaugh took as a badge of honor the title of “America’s most dangerous man”. He said he was the “truth detector”, the “doctor of democracy”, a “lover of humanity”, a “harmless and lovable ball of fluff” and a “good guy in general”. He claimed that he had “a talent that God had lent him.”

Long before Trump’s rise in politics, Limbaugh he already assigned insulting names to his enemies and he lashed out at the mainstream media, accusing them of feeding lies to the public.

He called on the Democrats and other members of the left communists, nutters, feminazis, liberal extremists, fags and radicals.

When Parkinson’s actor Michael J. Fox appeared in a Democratic campaign ad, Limbaugh scoffed at her tremors. When a homeless advocate in Washington committed suicide, he made jokes.

President Barack Obama was one of Limbaugh’s favorite targets. Photo: EFE

When the AIDS epidemic raged in the 1980s, it turned the dying into a joke. For 12 years he called Chelsea Clinton a “dog.”

He suggested that the Democrats’ stance on reproductive rights would have led to the abortion of Jesus Christ. When a woman accused Duke University lacrosse players of rape, he taunted her and called her a “whore.”

When a Georgetown University law student supported expanding contraceptive coverage, she dismissed her as a “bitch.” When Barack Obama was elected president in 2008, Limbaugh said: “I hope it fails.”

He was frequently accused of displaying fanaticism and blatant racism because he played songs like “Barack the Black Magic” on his show. The lyrics, set to the tune of “Puff, the magic dragon,” describe Obama as someone who “makes guilty whites feel good” and it’s “black, but not authentically.”

Limbaugh often described the Republican platform better and more entertaining than any party leader, becoming a valuable figure within the GOP whose support and friendship was sought. Polls revealed that he was considered the voice of the party.

Rush Limbaugh became known for his work on radio. Photo: AP

His idol, Ronald Reagan, wrote a letter of praise that Limbaugh proudly read on the air in 1992: “You have become the number one voice of conservatism.”

In 1994, Limbaugh was singled out as a key figure in the fact that Republicans won a majority in Congress for the first time in 40 years. The praises reached so much that the GOP named him honorary member of the new litter of legislators.

During the 2016 presidential primaries, Limbaugh said he realized early on that Trump would be the nominee, and he compared the candidate’s deep connection to his supporters to his own.

In a 2018 interview, he admitted that Trump is rude, but said that’s because he is “fearless and ready to fight against the things that no Republican has been willing to fight. “

Rush Limbaugh introducing Donald Trump at a campaign event. Photo: AP

Trump, for his part, raved about Limbaugh, and they played golf together (the president’s complex, Mar-a-Lago, is nearly eight miles from the same Palm Beach boulevard as the 40-million-mile Limbaugh extension). dollars, in front of the beach). Honoring Limbaugh in the State of the Union, Trump called his friend “a special man loved by millions”.

An influence that reached into politics

Limbaugh influenced the likes of Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Bill O’Reilly and countless other conservative commentators They pushed the boundaries of what is considered acceptable public discourse.

His brand of forceful and outspoken debate extended to cable television, municipal meetings, political events, and Congress itself. He was seen particularly in debates over public health and the rise of the Tea Party.

“What he did was introduce paranoia and some really petty rhetoric and unpleasant in the mainstream American media, “said Martin Kaplan, a University of Southern California professor who is an expert on the intersection of politics and entertainment and a frequent critic of Limbaugh.

“The type of antagonism and vituperation that characterized him instantly became acceptable everywhere,” he added.

Rush Limbaugh influenced the emergence of the Tea Party of the Republican Party of the United States. Photo: REUTER

In 1991, he lashed out at the homeless, the AIDS sufferers, critics of Christopher Columbus, aid to the Soviet Union, condoms in schools, animal rights advocates, multiculturalism, and the social safety net.

His enemies accused him of stating half-truths, prejudices, and outright lies, the same tactics he denounced in others. Al Franken, the comedian and former senator, put out a book in 1996 titled Rush Limbaugh Is a Big Fat Idiot and Other Observations (Rush Limbaugh is a big jerk and other observations).

In 2003, Limbaugh admitted an addiction to painkillers and went into rehab. Authorities opened an investigation into the alleged “purchase of doctors”, saying he received up to 2,000 pills from four doctors over six months.

In the end, he reached an agreement with the prosecutors in which they agreed to drop the charges if he continued drug treatment and paid $ 30,000 for the cost of the investigation.

At that time he lost his hearing. He said it was due to an autoimmune disorder, while his critics said hearing loss is a known side effect of pain reliever abuse. He received a cochlear implant that restored his hearing and saved his career.

A disparate trajectory

Large in figure and round face, Limbaugh was divorced three times, marrying Roxy Maxine McNeely in 1977, Michelle Sixta in 1983 and Marta Fitzgerald in 1994. He married his fourth wife, Kathryn Rogers, in a lavish 2010 ceremony at the that Elton John participated. He had no children.

Rush Hudson Limbaugh III was born on January 12, 1951, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. His mother was the former Mildred Armstrong, and his father, Rush Limbaugh Jr, was a lawyer.

Rusty, as little Limbaugh was known, was plump and shy, with little interest in school but a passion for broadcasting. He turned down the volume on the radio during St. Louis Cardinals baseball games, featuring the plays live, and made commentary on the evening news. In high school, he got a job on the radio.

Limbaugh dropped out of Southeast Missouri State University to work as a DJ in his hometown, McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, and Kansas City. Known on the air as Rusty Sharpe and later as Jeff Christie, his job consisted primarily of playing the top 40 hits and flashing his wit and conservatism.

“One of the first reasons I was interested in radio was that I thought it would make me popular “, wrote once.

But he failed to gain the following he craved and left radio in 1979 to become director of promotions for the Kansas City Royals baseball team. In the end he returned to radio, again in Kansas City and then in Sacramento, California.

It was there in the early 1980s that Limbaugh really gained an audience, airing shows packed with sarcasm and bravado. The stage name disappeared.

Limbaugh began dating nationally in 1988 from the WABC in New York. Although his comments quickly gained traction, he was dismayed by the reception he received in the big city. He thought he would be greeted by Peter Jennings, Tom Brokaw, and Dan Rather.

“I came to New York,” he wrote, “and immediately became a nothing, a zero.”

In the end, Limbaugh moved his radio show to Palm Beach and bought his huge complex. Talkers magazine, which covers the industry, said Limbaugh had the largest audience in the country in 2019, with 15 million unique listeners every week.

“When Rush wants to speak to America, all he has to do is grab his microphone. He attracts more listeners with just his voice than the rest of us could imagine,” Beck wrote in Time magazine in 2009. “Simply put, it’s on another level. “

Limbaugh set out his worldview in the bestselling books “The Way Ought to Be” and “See, I Told You So”.

He had a late-night TV show in the 90s that had a decent audience but mediocre publicity due to its divisive message. In 1990, when he was a guest host on “The Pat Sajak Show,” members of the public They called him a Nazi and yelled at him repeatedly.

In 2003, he was fired from a short-lived job as an NFL commentator on ESPN after he said the media had made Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb a star because they were “so eager to have a quarterback of black field would suit him. ”

Their Racist comments also derailed a candidacy in 2009 to become one of the owners of the NFL’s St. Louis Rams.

“Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night and thought, ‘I’m full of hot gas,” David Letterman asked in 1993 on “The Late Show.”

“I am a servant of humanity,” Limbaugh replied. “I am in relentless search for the truth. In fact, I feel and think that I am very fortunate to have this opportunity to tell people what is really going on. “

Source: AP