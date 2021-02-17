The radio host and media legend of conservatives in the United States, died on February 17 at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer, according to his family. Limbaugh used his platform to promote racism, Islamophobia, misogyny, and spread conspiracy theories.

Rush Limbaugh, the man who spent four decades on the air, was as controversial as he was important to conservatives in America.

The provocative and polarizing radio figure who was a leading right-wing voice in American politics since the 1980s, has died at age 70 after suffering from lung cancer, his wife Kathryn Adams reported Wednesday. “Rush’s love for our country and for all of you will live on forever,” he said.

On his popular radio show, he provoked liberals and Democrats. His detractors accused him of peddling half-truths, prejudices and outright lies, the same tactics that he criticized in others. Former Democratic Senator Al Franken wrote a book titled “Rush Limbaugh is a Big Idiot and Other Remarks,” in which he criticized him as a divisive figure who distorted the facts.

But Limbaugh did not stop, he continued to achieve success in the media and helped generate a new class of right-wing experts on radio, television and the Internet. Among them were Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and Alex Jones.

“What he did was bring really petty, unsavory paranoia and rhetoric and hyperpartisanship into the mainstream … The kind of antagonism that characterized it instantly became acceptable everywhere,” said Martin Kaplan, a professor at the University. from Southern California and an expert on politics.

Among its great controversies, Americans recall when Limbaugh called women’s rights activists “feminazis.” In 2012, Limbaugh publicly insulted a law student who spoke at a congressional hearing about birth control, but not everyone followed the conservative legend’s vision, prompting multiple sponsors to remove advertising from his show. .

Limbaugh, a far-right supporter honored with the highest honor by Trump

Limbaugh was as loved by conservatives as he was rejected by others, as he used his platform to promote racism, Islamophobia, misogyny and spread conspiracy theories, a line honored years later by former President Donald Trump.

Trump, a former reality TV personality who made populism the rule for four years in the White House, bestowed Limbaugh with America’s highest civilian honor: the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Precisely, the then president honored Limbaugh a day after he announced his cancer diagnosis. At the time, the conservative media figure said he planned to continue his show “in the most normal and competent way” he could while undergoing treatment.

FILE- Then-United States President Donald Trump speaks with radio host Rush Limbaugh at a Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on November 5, 2018. © © AFP / Jim Watson

More recently, Limbaugh promoted Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him. After Democrat Joe Biden took office as Trump’s president and successor last month, Limbaugh told his listeners that the new president had not legitimately earned.

With Reuters and AP