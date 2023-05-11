The rush-hour lanes are open again for people who want to use them.

In the Netherlands we have too little asphalt. At least, we Dutch people believe that we should always leave at the same time and are always amazed that all other Dutch people do the same. Instead of slightly adjusting working hours, we hope for a different outcome in the same situation.

One of the marginal solutions is the peak-hour lane. This strip can then be used during rush hours to create an extra lane and allow traffic to pass through. But yes, then they have to do it and that was not the case this morning.

Rush hour lanes open again

The result: the whole country is confused. There was a malfunction in the system, as a result of which all rush-hour lanes were closed this morning. Ergo: everyone was suddenly in a traffic jam. On a weekday that on the Dutch highways. Given the amount of motor vehicle tax you pay, you sometimes get very little in return.

Fortunately, the Netherlands is just the Netherlands and we solve the problems. All problems that caused the lanes to be closed have now been resolved. The first rush-hour lanes have reopened. That happens one by one, according to Rijkswaterstaat.

Please allow for delays

Although the strips are now opening, you still have to take some delays into account. The closed lanes have caused more traffic jams than usual. This is the case on the A1, A7, A9, A10 and A50.

So what were the problems? Well, thanks to the NOS can we ‘hang it on your nose’. Cameras are used to guarantee safety on the rush hour lanes. And it was precisely with the camera system that there were issues. As a result, the lanes have been closed to prevent any accidents. That is why the rush-hour lanes do not open all at once.

Read more? Traffic jams cost the most money in these places!

This article Rush hour lanes open again. Why were they closed? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Rush #hour #lanes #open #closed