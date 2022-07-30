Saturday, July 30, 2022
Rusell surprises and makes the ‘pole’ in the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2022
in Sports
formula one

Rusell does the 'pole'.

Rusell does the ‘pole’.

The British was the fastest and starts first this Sunday.

English George Russell (Mercedes) will start first this Sunday at the Hungarian Grand Prixthe thirteenth of the Formula One World Championship, which takes place at the Hungaroring, the circuit on the outskirts of Budapest.

Russell the best

Russell signed his first ‘pole’ in F1 by dominating qualifying this Saturday, in which he covered the 4,381 meters of the Hungarian track in one minute, 17 seconds and 377 thousandthsonly 44 less than the Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), who will start second in Hungary, ahead of his teammate, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, who will start third.

The other Spaniard, Fernando Alonso (Alpine), will start sixth on the track where, in 2003, he celebrated the first of his 32 F1 victories.

The double Asturian world champion will start from the third row, alongside his partner, Frenchman Esteban Ocon, who starts fifth; just behind the Englishman Lando Norris (McLaren), who finished fourth in qualifying, in which, contrary to what was thought, it did not rain.

Seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) will start seventh, alongside his former Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo); from the fourth row. From the fifth will be the Australian Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the World Championship, who will start tenth.

EFE

