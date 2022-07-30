Rusell surprises and makes the ‘pole’ in the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Rusell does the ‘pole’.
Rusell does the ‘pole’.
The British was the fastest and starts first this Sunday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
July 30, 2022, 10:47 AM
English George Russell (Mercedes) will start first this Sunday at the Hungarian Grand Prixthe thirteenth of the Formula One World Championship, which takes place at the Hungaroring, the circuit on the outskirts of Budapest.
Russell the best
Russell signed his first ‘pole’ in F1 by dominating qualifying this Saturday, in which he covered the 4,381 meters of the Hungarian track in one minute, 17 seconds and 377 thousandthsonly 44 less than the Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), who will start second in Hungary, ahead of his teammate, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, who will start third.
The other Spaniard, Fernando Alonso (Alpine), will start sixth on the track where, in 2003, he celebrated the first of his 32 F1 victories.
The double Asturian world champion will start from the third row, alongside his partner, Frenchman Esteban Ocon, who starts fifth; just behind the Englishman Lando Norris (McLaren), who finished fourth in qualifying, in which, contrary to what was thought, it did not rain.
Seven-time English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) will start seventh, alongside his former Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo); from the fourth row. From the fifth will be the Australian Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) and the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the World Championship, who will start tenth.
EFE
more sports news
July 30, 2022, 10:47 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Rusell #surprises #pole #Formula #Hungarian #Grand #Prix
Leave a Reply