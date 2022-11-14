The head of RUSADA Loginova refused to comment on WADA’s call to disqualify Valieva

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) responded to the call of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to disqualify figure skater Kamila Valieva. The words of the head of the organization Veronika Loginova are quoted “Match TV”.

Loginova declined to comment on the situation. “Everything is written very clearly in the release,” she said.

Earlier, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) explained how the hearings in the Valieva case would be held. At the first stage, WADA and RUSADA will exchange written submissions on the process. “Then three arbitrators will be appointed to the hearing – one from WADA, one from RUSADA and the athlete, the third arbitrator will be determined by the president of the CAS Appeals Department, he will become the chairman of the group. After that, procedural measures will be started, ”the details were revealed in court. At the same time, CAS did not set a deadline for the consideration of the case.

WADA referred Valieva’s case to CAS and filed demands for a decision

On November 8, it became known that WADA sent Valieva’s case to CAS. The head of the agency, Vitold Banka, noted that the decision was made due to a delay in the investigation by RUSADA.

Despite an official notification from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency that Kamila Valieva’s case will be resolved as soon as possible, no progress has been made. Vitold Banka

WADA called for a four-year ban on Valieva. It is assumed that the suspension will be counted from the moment the decision is made.

The agency also demanded that all results of the skater be canceled from December 25, 2021. In addition, they wanted to deprive Valieva of all the medals and prize money received during this period. Thus, the skater may lose the title of champion of Russia and Europe.

International Olympic Committee backs WADA’s decision

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) expressed concern about the delay in the investigation, so they positively assessed the transfer of Valieva’s case to court. The organization hoped that CAS would not delay the process.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) expressed concern about the delay in the investigation, so they positively assessed the transfer of Valieva's case to court. The organization hoped that CAS would not delay the process.

Completion of the consideration of the case will allow the International Skating Union to establish the final results of the team competitions in figure skating at these Games, and the IOC to decide on the distribution of medals

RUSADA refused to announce the decision in the case of Valieva

On October 21, it became known that RUSADA would keep all details of the athlete’s case confidential, including the date of the hearing, decision or other details.

RUSADA explained this decision by protecting the interests of the athlete

The head of the IOC, Thomas Bach, demanded that RUSADA disclose the details of the Valieva case. He called for the decision to be made public at the end of the proceedings in order to increase the level of confidence in this procedure.

Valieva was at the center of a doping scandal during the Beijing Olympics. At the 2022 Games, the figure skater won gold in team competitions as part of the Russian national team, but two days later it became known that traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found in her sample from December 2021. The athlete was able to take part in the individual tournament by decision of CAS and took fourth place. However, the awards ceremony following the results of the team tournament was never held.