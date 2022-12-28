The head of RUSADA Loginova stated that Valieva’s case was not detained at any stage

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) responded to accusations by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of delaying the investigation into the case of figure skater Kamila Valieva. The words of the head of the organization Veronika Loginova are quoted TASS.

Loginova stated that the processing of the results was not delayed at any stage. “The investigation was conducted within a reasonable time, it was carried out in cooperation with the WADA Investigation Department,” she stressed and added that the Russian side does not agree with the claim that it was unable to organize hearings on time.

Related materials:

On November 14, WADA expressed concern about the delay in the figure skater’s case and the postponement of the hearings to RUSADA, after which it referred the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). In the agency

called for Valieva to be disqualified for four years from the date of the decision, to annul her results starting December 25, 2021, and to strip all medals and prize money.

At the 2022 Olympics, Russian and European champion Valieva won gold in the team competition, but the Russian team was not awarded due to a doping scandal with her participation. In the sample of the skater from December 2021, traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found. At the same time, CAS allowed her to participate in the individual tournament, where she took fourth place.